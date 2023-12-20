LEGO Botanical Garden to bloom to life after reaching 10,000 votes

An idea conceived by a LEGO fan, this brick-built Botanical Garden reached 10,000 votes in LEGO’s Ideas Campaign. Yes, this kit will soon bloom to production.

Ever had an idea for a new LEGO set? Well, since 2014, LEGO has been offering LEGO fans the opportunity to submit their concepts to their LEGO Ideas Campaign.

There have been many exquisite LEGO models to come from this campaign. These include the LEGO Ideas Typewriter, LEGO Ideas The Orient Express, and LEGO Ideas Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera.

LEGO

However, your submission won’t necessarily reach production. Bummer. Well, not if your unique creation gets at least 10,000 votes from the LEGO community. Yes, other LEGO aficionados will have to give your concept the proverbial thumbs up before it will go into consideration to be built, if you will, to life. Indeed, your build has to be a fan favorite.

LEGO has recently announced (on its LEGO Ideas Blog), the latest fan-designed sets that made the cut. One of these is the beautiful LEGO Botanical Garden.

LEGO

Designed by Valentina Bima (aka Goannas89) the LEGO Botanical Garden set features a fully-glazed greenhouse, replete with a neoclassical entrance facade, and, inside, myriad botanical species. The latter includes a palm tree, a banana tree, an array of flowers, succulents, Bamboo plants, and many more.

Valentina’s unique creation also features eight minifigures, replete with accessories, and a dog. Comprising of 3000 pieces, the building is 11.3 inches tall, 10.4 inches wide, and 15.4 inches deep.

LEGO

For this set, the 33-year-old took inspiration from various cast-iron greenhouses, which were built between the mid-nineteenth century and the first half of the twentieth century. Valentina has also visited some of these when traveling.

The design of the Italian architect’s LEGO Botanical Garden creation looks sublime. However, it’s worth noting that the model seen here is not the final product. Even so, enthusiasts of LEGO Architecture, and brick-built flowers and plants, will undoubtedly jump for joy at the thought that this kit will (hopefully soon) bloom to life.