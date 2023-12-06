It’s time to board as the LEGO Ideas The Orient Express finally goes on sale

The much-anticipated, beautifully detailed LEGO Ideas The Orient Express set is finally on sale and it is exclusively available.

The wait is over. The LEGO Ideas The Orient Express has finally arrived at the station and it’s time to board. But did you remember your ticket? This is a ride you don’t want to miss.

The beautifully-designed locomotive has been reimagined in LEGO form and comprises of 2540 pieces. It measures five inches tall, four inches wide, and 46 inches long.

Staying true to the original The Orient Express, this set features a myriad of authentic elements, revealed when removing the roofs of the dining and sleeping cars. Peek inside and you will notice how extremely detailed the set is.

The kit includes eight minifigures, allowing you to set any scene your imagination allows. A murder mystery, maybe? Action. So let’s meet the characters. There’s a conductor, train driver, railway station manager, duchess, writer, and scientist. But who will film it? The film director, of course. In addition, there is a host of accessories. A buildable bagge cart is also included.

The set is also compatible with LEGO tracks. It’s not motorized, though. But don’t let that stop you from embarking on a journey on this opulent train.

But from where did the idea for this LEGO Ideas set originate? The LEGO Ideas program, of course. The set was designed by French LEGO fan Thomas Lajon.

Once designed, the set was received with much acclaim. Ten thousand LEGO fans voted for it. As a result, it was built, and it is now available.

Celebrating The Orient Express’ 140th anniversary, this is the perfect set for hobbyists aged 18 and up who want to immerse themselves into the golden age of train travel. Indeed, the LEGO Ideas The Orient Express has to be one of the best LEGO sets for adults ever created. Now you can build the rolling palace yourself and display it as a centerpiece in your home or office.

