LEGO Ideas Polaroid Camera revealed for 2024 release

LEGO has revealed a picture-perfect replica of the Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera. We highlight what you can expect and how much you can expect to pay for this new LEGO Ideas set.

The original Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera is iconic. When introduced in 1977, this instant film camera was an, ahem, instant hit. It was hugely popular among photographers, no matter their level of skill, all over the world.

In addition, it brought instant photography to a host of households. Why? Well, who wouldn’t want to skip the cue at the film studio and have their camera develop their pictures by itself?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

LEGO has now revealed a brand-new LEGO Ideas kit, the LEGO Ideas Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera. This set not only promises an immersive building experience but will allow you to recapture (with your imagination, of course) your favorite Polaroid moments. It is sure to make you nostalgic.

LEGO

The LEGO Ideas Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera kit is equipped with myriad true-to-the-original elements. Indeed, this LEGO Ideas set features an array of iconic design details, such as the familiar Color Spectrum, reminiscent of the authentic model.

Article continues after ad

There are also many functional items, such as a working viewfinder (how cool is that?). In addition, you can load the three illustrated Polaroid photos included in the set into the opening film door. What’s more, pressing the red shutter button ejects one of the latter. There is also an exposure compensation dial.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In addition, the kit comes with a buildable Polaroid Time-Zero Supercolor SX-70 Land Film pack. So you can store the photos you have taken. You will have to use your imagination for the latter, though.

Article continues after ad

LEGO

However, the LEGO Ideas Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera will undoubtedly make for an eye-catching display piece. It’s also a great conversation starter.

Comprising 516 bricks, the LEGO replica of this classic Polaroid camera measures three-and-a-half inches tall, three-and-a-half inches wide, and six inches deep. It is designed for lovers of photography and hobbyists aged 18 and up.

Priced at $79.99, the LEGO Ideas Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera will be available from January 1, 2024. However, if you want to skip the cue at the LEGO Store and get your hands on one as soon as possible, pre-orders are already open.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

LEGO

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.