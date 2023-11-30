Legendary voice actor Matt Mercer would “love to see” a Critical Role video game

Famed voice actor and Dungeon Master of the much loved Critical Role podcast Matt Mercer has expressed an open mind to the idea of video game adaptation.

Critical Role came from humble beginnings as a home game of Dungeons & Dragons, and rose to meteoric success as the premier D&D livestream. The stream’s popularity has led to official D&D settings, new roleplaying systems like Candela Obscura, and the fantastic animated series The Legend of Vox Machina.

Article continues after ad

Helmed by peerless Dungeon Master Matt Mercer, the show features a star-studded cast of voice actors like Laura Bailey (Marvel’s Spider-Man), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), and Liam O’Brien (Naruto Shippuden) to name a few.

Article continues after ad

With talent like that on board, fans have long speculated that a different sort of adaptation would be a big hit and it seems Matt Mercer agrees. In a recent interview with Dicebreaker, Mercer admitted that he was indeed open to the idea of a Critical Role video game.

Article continues after ad

Amazon Prime Video The colorful characters of The Legend of Vox Machina would make fantastic companions.

When asked about the topic, Mercer responded excitedly about the prospect of a Critical Role video game. He did however have some strict parameters before he’d give the co-sign.

“The leap into video games would be an incredible endeavor and would require the right idea, the right development studio, and the right budget, Mercer explained. “I would love to see that in the future, should all those stars align.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Given the success of the franchise’s other adaptations, it’s not a stretch to think that creatives would be interested in tackling a Critical Role game. The Legend of Vox Machina has performed so well on Amazon, that another animated series starring The Mighty Nein is now in the works.

Article continues after ad

Mercer and his Critical Role cohort also have some connections in the gaming industry with all of them voicing roles in the medium. Mercer himself voiced Minsc in Baldur’s Gate 3, another wildly popular take on Dungeons & Dragons.

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3’s Minsc is voiced by Matt Mercer.

Considering the runaway success of Baldur’s Gate 3 and D&D’s recent traction in mainstream popular culture, it seems like there’s no better time for a conversion of Critical Role into the video game format.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

When fans of Baldur’s Gate 3 put their votes in for which D&D setting Larian Studios should adapt next, the Mercer-created Exandria was a very popular choice. Here’s hoping those stars do align.