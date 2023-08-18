Baldur’s Gate 3 fans vote on next D&D world Larian should tackle

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a raving success for Larian Studios, with players flocking to the Dungeons & Dragons game. Now, those same players are wondering what Larian may cover next.

Naturally, there’s no telling what Larian Studios will do next, they may make another D&D game or they may sit back and let Baldur’s Gate 3 swim in its success, releasing the occasional patch or maybe even a DLC. However, that hasn’t stopped fans of the game from speculating and voting on the next D&D world Larian should explore.

With so many D&D adventures lying in wait and such a vast world to explore, it’s easy to come up with your favorite adventure and wish for Larian to make a BG3-style game out of it. Despite this, after the community was asked which IP they want Larian to explore, one undeniably shone the brightest.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans beg Larian to make another D&D game

Posting onto Reddit, Baldur’s Gate 3 fan Balrok99 asked the community: “What other IP would you give Larian to work with?” Sharing an image of Games Workshop essentially begging Larian to make a Warhammer game.

Interestingly, despite the poster exploring their desire to see a Warhammer game by Larian, the comments were inundated with players begging for more D&D in their gaming lives.

One user shared their thoughts, stating, “With the system they already created with dnd I think they can make more dnd adventures and settings, imagine stuff like CoS, Dragonlance, and Spelljammer.”

Naturally, this idea sparked a huge debate, with over 4,000 comments discussing ideas for Larians next venture.

Some fans loved the idea of creating new D&D adventures, instead hoping to see those worlds in Baldur’s Gate 3. One posted the idea that “If DLCs for BG3 was actually going to be a thing, just release modules. New, shorter, self-contained adventures.”

However, despite the popular ideas, one player shared their dream Larian game, “I want them to make Curse of Strahd as a bg3-style game. That’s all I want.” This comment got over 1,200 upvotes at the time of writing and was by far the most popular suggestion. It’s clear the community would love to see a few more Astarions around. Or just be able to meet the charming yet deadly Strahd in video game form.

