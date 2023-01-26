Critical Role The Mighty Nein animated series in the works at Amazon Studios

A brand new Critical Role animated series based off of their widely popular second campaign, The Mighty Nein, has been confirmed to be in development with Amazon Studios.

Critical Role, a group of well-known voice actors who also happen to love Dungeons and Dragons, have become a hugely popular group and source of entertainment in recent years.

Their first animated series, The Legend of Vox Machina, debuted its second season on Prime Video at the beginning of 2022. Following the success of the first two seasons, the show was picked up for a third season by the streaming service.

Now, however, the Critical Role team has a whole new show in development with Amazon, with a Mighty Nein animated series confirmed to be in the works.

Vernon Sanders – the head of global television for Amazon Studios – had this to say about the new and ongoing partnership:

“With the success of our animated series The Legend of Vox Machina, we are looking forward to continuing our relationship with Critical Role and expanding its universe with Mighty Nein. Expanding these iconic franchises for our global Prime Video customers continues to be an ambitious and rewarding journey and we are eager to see where this new series takes us.”

As well as this, Critical co-founder and CEO Travis Willingham expressed his own excitement and thoughts on the news of the brand new The Mighty Nein series.

“Critical Role’s livestream campaigns are the spark that lit the flame for our worldwide audience. Seeing the stories and characters from our first campaign come to life in The Legend of Vox Machina was a dream realized, and we are absolutely buzzing with excitement to do it again with Mighty Nein. But with today’s announcement, we’re confident that the stories we tell will keep expanding into realms of entertainment beyond what we can even imagine.”

The Mighty Nein was the second campaign of Critical Role. Fans of the group hold this second campaign in high regard, and remember it for the out-of-the-box adventures that the show’s iconic characters went through.

The Might Nein ended in June 2021, making way for the third (and current) campaign, which follows the Bells Hells adventurers and connects to the Exandria campaigns.

For all the latest TV and movies news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.