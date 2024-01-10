Baldur’s Gate 3 players divided over game’s best voice actor

Baldur’s Gate 3 players can’t seem to settle on which the best voice-acting performance in the game was, given how crowded the field is.

In a game crowded with great characters, it’s only natural that players would be spoilt for choice with the voice-acting performances, especially when the lines they’re given to work with are so good.

And you’d be forgiven for thinking that the matter of the best vocal performance in Baldur’s Gate 3 was settled. After all, Neil Newbon’s win at the Game Awards beat not just the rest of the Baldur’s Gate cast, but also industry titans like Yuri Lowenthal, nominated for his work in Spiderman 2.

However, the issue isn’t as settled as that, and as the dust has settled after the game’s release and players have had more time to explore other characters aside from the party members in more detail, other contenders have emerged.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players spoilt for choice with voice actors

Characters like Raphael have always remained popular since the game launched last year, but now some players are wondering if his voice actor, Andrew Wincott, is secretly the best in the whole story.

One player suggested that it “might be an unpopular opinion”, but maintained that Wincott stole the show.

“As great as Neil Newbon did as Astarion, an award-winning performance, I really think Andrew Wincott did an even better job as Raphael.

“The charisma that just oozed from that character and performance was just on another level. I thoroughly enjoyed every time Raphael showed up. The song also slapped.”

Several other players said that it was extremely hard to decide between any of the performances, with one comment reading: “I mean, in regards to which VA was the best, there really aren’t many “unpopular opinions” when it comes to the main cast.”

