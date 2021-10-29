Jurassic World Evolution 2: Release date, platforms, trailer & all dinosaurs

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is bringing more dinosaur action to your consoles, and we’ve got all the information you need about the release date, trailers, story details, and prehistoric creatures you can expect to see.

Frontier’s sequel to their 2018 hit Jurassic World Evolution will feature an original narrative and plenty of features including underwater creatures, new locations, and more customization options to give fans an immersive dinosaur experience.

Players will be able to create their dream park in locations ranging from dense forests to scorched deserts, then fill them up with over 75 species of dinosaurs, each with their own unique traits, behaviors, and ways of interacting with each other.

Below, you’ll find everything we know so far about the upcoming dinosaur management sim sequel.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 release date

Dinosaur fans will be able to get their claws on Jurassic World Evolution 2 when it releases on Friday, November 9, 2021.

The release date is the same for both digital and physical copies of the game.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 platforms

Jurassic World Evolution 2 will be available on the following consoles and platforms:

PS4

PS5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X/S

PC

The PC release of the game will be available via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

It’s currently unknown if it will be available on Nintendo Switch, although the original game was released on the console a year after its original launch, so the sequel might follow suit.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 trailer

There have been a few trailers for Jurassic World Evolution 2 since it was announced, including the official reveal trailer, a pre-order trailer, and several dev diaries.

You can watch the pre-order trailer below:

Jurassic World Evolution 2 story

Jurassic World Evolution 2 features an original story that takes place after the explosive events of Fallen Kingdom. Players will lead the efforts of the Department of Fish and Wildlife to control, conserve, and contain wild dinosaurs roaming across the USA.

Fans of the movies will be glad to know that some iconic characters will be making appearances in the game, including Dr Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), who will assist the player in their goals.

The game also features a Chaos Theory mode, which lets players experience key moments in the Jurassic Park movies. There’s a twist, though, as these moments will feature ‘what-if’ scenarios that can lead to unpredictable outcomes.

What dinosaurs are in Jurassic World Evolution 2?

More than 75 different prehistoric species will be available in Jurassic World Evolution 2, including new flying and marine reptiles as well as returning fan-favorite dinosaurs.

These are all of the dinosaurs confirmed so far:

Allosaurus

Amargasaurus

Baryonyx

Brachiosaurus

Carnotaurus

Coelophysis

Dimorphodon

Mosasaurus

Nasutoceratops

Parasaurolophus

Pteranodon

Stegosaurus

Triceratops

Tyrannosaurus Rex

Players will be able to use bioengineering to customize their dinosaurs with bold colors and patterns, and alter their genomes to unlock different traits that will affect how they behave.

We’ll keep this list updated as more dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures get announced, and any new details are revealed for the game.