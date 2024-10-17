Is Ark: Survival Ascended the same as Ark 2?

It’s been seven years since we first went adventuring with dinosaurs in the original Ark: Survival Evolved, but with Survival Ascended launching in October 2023, it’s left some players wondering if it’s the second installment of the franchise.

For a franchise that only started in 2017, it’s surprisingly hard to follow Ark’s release order, and to be fair, the way that Studio Wildcard has chosen to name the games hasn’t necessarily helped in that regard. When Survival Ascended dropped in 2023, many thought it was the successor to Survival Evolved, but confusingly, that’s not quite the case.

That’s why we’ve put together everything you need to know about Survival Ascended, and whether it’s actually Ark 2 or not.

Studio Wildcard Ark: Survival Ascended features a lot of dinosaurs for players to tame.

Is Ark: Survival Ascended actually Ark 2?

No, Ark Survival Ascended is not Ark 2. It’s actually a remastered version of Survival Evolved, including improved graphics and visuals, updated character models, and more lush and in-depth environments thanks to Unreal Engine 5.

Ark 2 is the successor to Survival Evolved and is a completely standalone game, set to bring new content including cross-platform modding, improved combat, and component-based item crafting.

When does Ark 2 release?

Ark 2 does not have a specific release date, but Studio Wildcard confirmed on the game’s official forums that it will arrive before the end of 2024. After originally intending to release the game in 2023, Wildcard decided to push the launch “for the betterment of the final product.”

Of course, we’re now into October of 2024 with no release date, which has made some fans concerned that another delay is on the way. Until we hear official confirmation though, we just have to continue anticipating its release later this year.

Does Ark 2 come with Survival Ascended?

No, Ark 2 does not come with Survival Ascended. Originally, players were offered a bundle of both Survival Ascended and Ark 2, but Studio Wildcard revised those plans before the remaster was even released.

Instead, Survival Ascended comes with remasters of all of Survival Evolved’s expansions, while Ark 2 is a standalone purchase.