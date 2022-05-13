Zenless Zone Zero beta – How to sign up & play the game early

Zenless Zone Zero beta sign-ups are now live, giving players the chance to play the new anime-themed ARPG before its official release date.

The Zenless Zone Zero closed beta will soon enable players to delve into the post-apocalyptic world of New Eridu. This upcoming game is being developed by HoYoverse – the creators behind Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail.

Unlike those titles, Zenless Zone Zero features roguelike gameplay mechanisms that aim to differentiate itself from other HoYoverse games. While details on the title’s characters, setting, and release date remain scarce, the first closed beta sign-ups will shed more light on this highly-anticipated ARPG.

So, if you wish to try Zenless Zone Zero before its official release, then you’ll want to sign-up for the closed beta.

Is there a Zenless Zone Zero beta release date?

The first closed beta sign-up is available as of May 13, 2022. HoYoverse has yet to announce the kick-off date and schedule of the beta, but it will likely be revealed in the days and weeks to come.

This news comes via the official Zenless Zone Zero Twitter account, which was announced after the new gameplay trailer aired. Players that wish to take part in the first gameplay test will want to sign-up as soon as possible.

How to sign up for the Zenless Zone Zero closed beta?

In order to sign-up for the Zenless Zone Zero closed beta, players need to do the following:

Head over to the official Zenless Zone Zero website and click “Sign Up”. Log into your HoYoverse account. Fill out and submit the Tuning Test survey. Check your registered email for a beta invite. Follow the instructions outlined in the email and download the beta client.

So, there you have it, everything we currently know about the Zenless Zone Zero closed beta.

If you wish to know more about this upcoming turn-based title, then be sure to check out our Zenless Zone Zero hub for a rundown of the latest info.