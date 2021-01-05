Logo
Is Microsoft releasing another digital console? Xbox Series XS trademark surfaces

Published: 5/Jan/2021 0:18

by Michael Gwilliam
Microsoft

Microsoft

Microsoft could already be planning a new digital console to stand alongside the Xbox Series S as the trademark for a Series XS has been filed.

In their fourth generation of the console wars, Microsoft, just like Sony, took to releasing two consoles at once. One in the form of the more powerful Series X while the other was a cheaper, digital-only version dubbed the Series S.

Now, it’s looking like Microsoft could be preparing for the future judging by a trademark application issued by the behemoth company for something called the Xbox Series XS.

The trademark listing appears near identical to similar listings for the Xbox Series X and S, leading some to believe this could be a digital version of the Series X.

Xbox Series X console
Microsoft
The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s most powerful console.

Needless to say, however, it’s unclear exactly what this trademark is really for and some fans have been speculating that this trademark could just be for the term X/S.

That said, while the above theory is likely, there isn’t current a trademark pending for SX. One other thing to be said about Microsoft and console names is that they haven’t been the greatest at coming up with original takes on new machines.

As Dexerto reported back when the Series X first went on sale, Amazon saw a 400% increase in Xbox One X hardware sales after fans seemingly mistook it for the new console.

Xbox Series XS trademark
justia
What is the Series XS?

Microsoft’s history of bizarre naming conventions could be sign that the XS is the company’s plan for the future, especially with Game Pass being such a big selling point. Getting all the benefits of a Series S’s digital-only design and the superior hardware of the Series X could be what Microsoft plans on here.

Of course, if this is true, Microsoft likely isn’t the only one thinking ahead. Sony’s patents have hinted at a PS5 Pro down the line with multiple GPUs, more memory and several other enhancements.

With this generation of the console wars still in its infancy, it will be interesting to see just how the two rivals approach future hardware releases and build upon their existing brands.

Pokemon community “terrified” over perfect Mr Mime evolution idea

Published: 4/Jan/2021 23:20

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of scared Mr. Mime from Pokemon anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

A Pokemon fan went viral after creating a new regional variant and evolution line for Mr. Mime. The “terrifying” new take on the dancing clown will give fans nightmares. 

Originally making its debut in Pokemon Red & Blue in 1996 as a Psychic monster, Mr. Mime has seen several changes over the years. In 2019’s Sword & Shield, the character even got an Ice evolution called Mr. Rime.

Fans of the RPG were blown away when a talented artist designed a new Dark-type variant for the popular character. The brilliant concept gives a chilling new spin to the dancing clown.

Screenshot of Mr. Mime in Pokemon anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The beloved clown got a sinister new evolution in a viral fan creation.

Pokemon fan creates new Dark-type Mr. Mime evolution

Regional forms were introduced in 2016’s Sun & Moon. For the first time ever, Pokemon could have a new type or design altogether depending on the location that the game takes place in.

A fan went viral after posting their creative new take on Mr. Mime. User PTickles, also known as or.homeless, re-imagined the Ccown as a sinister Dark-type variant.

In their incredible new regional form concept art, Mr. Mime. acts as a puppet master of sorts, creepily dangling its first evolution form, Mime Jr., with strings like a marionette.

The clown then evolves into Mastermime, which sees the character now controlling a Mr. Mime on strings instead. The implications of the character puppeteering its former evolution lines are pretty chilling.

The Pokemon community loved the design, such as one user who exclaimed, “Mastermime is a f**king great name.” Agreeing, another fan replied, “By far the best made up mon Ive seen yet.” Another wrote, “This is f**king awesome. Well done! The design is so sinister and I love it!”

Screenshot of Pokemon fan reacting to new Mr. Mime evolution concept art.

The talented artist also took the extra step to create in-depth Pokedex entries for the new variants, and even included a list of all the moves the it would learn at each level.

Regional forms are one of the more interesting mechanics introduced into the Pokemon series, as the possibilities are endless for how our favorite ‘mon may be re-imagined.