Xbox rumored to reveal handheld console at June showcase

A leak claims Microsoft will be unveiling an Xbox handheld console during the June Xbox Games Showcase on June 9.

The market for handheld gaming devices has exploded since the launch of the Valve Steam Deck. Several manufacturers have released competing devices, such as Ayaneo, MSI, and Asus. Now a leak suggests that Microsoft is aiming to take on Valve with a new Xbox handheld.

A handheld Xbox console has been rumored for some time. These speculations were further fuelled when Xbox head Phil Spencer spoke about his love of handhelds during an interview with Polygon.

Now Spanish leaker eXtas1s has posted a video on YouTube predicting that Xbox will broadcast a teaser about the upcoming Xbox Portable console during the Xbox Games Showcase. eXtas1s is known for their accurate leaks regarding topics such as the release date for Hellblade 2, and Lords of the Fallen coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Unfortunately, the leaker does not go into any further detail about the upcoming handheld. Since it is a Microsoft product, it is very likely to be using Windows as its operating system, similar to devices such as the Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go.

Based on previous remarks from Phil Spencer, it is possible that the Xbox Portable would get a Windows experience that is better tailored towards a handheld system: “Things that usually frustrate me are more Windows-based than device-based. Which is an area I feel some ownership of.”

Spencer said in the same interview that he views handheld systems as a way of giving Xbox users more choices: “Like if I want to go play my console games on the go with a handheld, I don’t want to only be able to buy one brand of handheld.”