Xbox Series X refresh leak reveals new color but it’s missing one key feature

A series of leaked images have unveiled a new all-digital white Xbox Series X console, which could be a hardware refresh, but it’s missing its disc drive.

Rumors surrounding the release of a refresh of Microsoft’s Xbox Series S and X consoles have been on the go for years. Yet, it wasn’t until documents leaked during the Microsoft vs FTC case, that we got our first proper glimpse into what the rumored hardware refresh could be.

Leaked images from Exputer now reveal that the upcoming hardware may be an all-digital, Xbox Series X refresh. Images of the console refresh were shared online, with a familiar design in a white colorway, but it’s missing one feature.

The new Xbox Series X doesn’t appear to feature a disc tray, like the current Series X console. According to Exputer, the suspected upcoming console “has a few of its components upgraded”. This could include improvements to the console’s heatsink. The gaming site also shared that the price could cost less than the current Xbox Series X.

With no other details shared, this Xbox Series X is likely to be a refresh, codenamed ‘Brooklin’, as leaked during the Microsoft vs FTC court case.

Brooklin was slated to launch with a 2TB SSD, have no disc drive, and feature internal updates including WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Microsoft hasn’t officially announced, or confirmed, any details alluding to a new piece of hardware. However, during a recent interview, Xbox boss Phil Spencer revealed that the Xbox gaming team was considering “different hardware form factors.”, which could pertain to an Xbox handheld.

However, an Xbox Series X refresh launch could be Xbox’s attempt to compete with the release of the rumored PS5 Pro.