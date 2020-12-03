Will there be a PS5 Pro? Sony patents hint at two GPUs, price, more

The PS5 may still be relatively new, but could an enhanced version already be in the works? From official patents that hint at beefy hardware, to rumors of release dates and costs, here’s everything we know about the PS5 Pro.

Sony’s latest generational leap has been one of the biggest in quite some time. Thanks to the power of the SSD, load times can be virtually instant. Meanwhile the GPU is capable of providing some of the prettiest looking 4K visuals we’ve ever seen on console. But could an even better piece of tech already be on the horizon?

The PS4 Pro launched three years into the previous console generation. This proved to be a considerable boost for the original console, especially in regard to 4K gaming. While previous generations had different and often slimmer models throughout their life cycles, can we expect this trend of mid-generation hardware boosts to continue?

It seems as though Sony already has plans in the works for a new PS5. Based on some leaked patents, it could be the most powerful gaming console ever put together. But will it see the light of day? If so, when? Let’s break down everything we know so far.

Sony registers potential PS5 Pro patents

Just weeks into the release of the base PS5 and Sony has already made waves thanks to a fresh patent that appeared online. While it was first filed back in January 2019, the document was published online much later in 2020.

The purpose of this patent was to register potential hardware designs for a console that features multiple GPUs. It mentions a ‘light’ version of the PS5, along with a ‘high-end’ version as well. This premium console would come boasting “greater processing and storage capabilities,” according to the patent.

“The high-end system can also contain more memory and other features may also be used for a cloud-optimized version.” Most notably, however, the patent sheds light on a potential design feature two GPUs.

How these work in unison remains to be seen. The patent provided a number of unique options. Obviously, the goal is to truly make the most of the console. Pushing graphical fidelity further than any non-PC hardware has ever done before is certainly one way to do that.

PS5 Pro release date and price speculation

Beyond the registered patent, no other official information has been shared on the potential PS5 Pro. It’s clear that Sony is already experimenting for future releases, but there’s no indicating how far off those might be. For all we know, this dual-GPU setup could even be our first hint at the PS6.

Patents come and go all the time so there’s no taking this one as outright confirmation that a PS5 Pro is on the way. However, if we had to speculate, it’s safe to assume the generation will follow a similar pattern to the PS4.

The last-gen hardware was in the spotlight for seven years with the Pro model launching at the halfway point. If the PS5 is to follow suit, that would make 2023-2014 a safe bet for a potential Pro unit.

In terms of price, you could only expect an increase over the current base model costs. The PS4 Pro was $399 in the United States at launch. The same can be said for the digital version of the PS5, while the Disc Drive version came in at $499 instead.

Unless the consoles drop in price over the next few years, it’s safe to assume a Pro model for the PS5 would be above that launch price. Perhaps somewhere in the $599+ range if a dual-GPU setup actually comes to life.

Obviously, take this information with a grain of salt for the time being. Sony is yet to confirm a PS5 Pro model, though we’ll be sure to update you with any information as it becomes available.