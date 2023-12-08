God of War Ragnarok Valhalla announced at The Game Awards 2023: Free roguelike update

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla was just unveiled at The Game Awards 2023 as Santa Monica Studio delivers a free roguelike update on December 12.

A major update for God of War Ragnarok was just unveiled during The Game Awards 2023. In a surprise content drop, Kratos fans will soon have a roguelike mode to jump into for free.

Set to release next week on December 12, Valhalla is a free addition to the PlayStation smash-hit, giving players a seemingly endless grind through a randomized set of combat scenarios.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

There’s currently no telling how this mode may impact the story of the God of War franchise moving forward though we’re sure to find out soon as the mode drops in just a few days.

Article continues after ad

This article is currently being updated with further information.