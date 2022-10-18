Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 dev responds to fan fears over 2023 release date

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

Insomniac Games has reassured fans that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 remains on course for its previously scheduled 2023 release date.

Though Insomniac Games unveiled the title during PlayStation’s September 2021 games showcase, very little is known about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

A teaser trailer accompanied the surprise announcement, as did a 2023 release window for PS5. In the year since then, however, the sequel has remained off the radar.

Fans have high hopes that news will surface sometime soon, yet Sony’s caginess about a new showcase, along with Insomniac’s continued silence, doesn’t instill much hope.

Beneath an Insomniac Games Twitter post about Miles Morales’ impending PC launch, some users pressed the developer about Spider-Man 2.

One fan, in particular, said they’re “starting to get worried” the sequel will be delayed out of next year. Insomniac responded a few hours later, reassuring its community members that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is “still slated for 2023.”

“We’re making good progress,” the developer noted, adding that showcasing new games requires time, resources, and effort.

Details about when the sequel will resurface remain publicly unknown, but those looking forward to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 can at least rest assured that it remains locked in for a 2023 release date.

Notably, the new game will star both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, with Venom counting as one of its antagonists.

Voiceover from last year’s teaser footage leads many to believe that famous Spider-Man rogue Kraven the Hunter may play also play a significant role in the overarching plot.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 swings onto PS5 in 2023.