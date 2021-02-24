 How to watch PlayStation's next State of Play event: PS5 games, start time, more - Dexerto
How to watch PlayStation’s next State of Play event: PS5 games, start time, more

Published: 24/Feb/2021 2:50

by Brad Norton
PlayStation State of Play
Sony

Sony’s next major State of Play event is on the horizon as the PlayStation nation is in store for “deep dives” on a wide array of upcoming titles. From when it all kicks off to what we can expect, here’s everything there is to know.

With a lack of physical events in 2021, gaming industry juggernauts have turned to online events to break the latest news. Hot off the heels of Nintendo’s latest Direct event, Sony is next in line for a huge showcase.

State of Play broadcasts have ranged from smaller indie events to blockbuster hardware reveals. This time around, Sony appears set to focus on upcoming PS4 and PS5 titles.

There were just four State of Play events through 2020 and each focused on major developments for the PlayStation brand. You won’t want to miss the next livestream; here’s how you can tune in.

Ratchet and Clank gameplay PS5
Sony
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart could be a big focus throughout this State of Play.

When is Sony’s next State of Play event?

Sony locked in dates for the next State of Play event in a February 23 announcement. It’s all set to go live on Thursday, February 25 at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET / 10 PM GMT.

While no exact duration was announced, Sony expects the upcoming broadcast to run for roughly “30 minutes or so.”

No different from previous events, this State of Play will be streamed live across the official PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels. We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.

Sony confirms State of Play details

While no specific titles were mentioned, Sony confirmed that 10 games will be in focus throughout the upcoming stream. These games will range from indie titles, to third-party developments, and even brand new game announcements.

The event won’t fixate solely on PS5 releases either. A number of the titles on display are coming to both PS4 & PS5, they confirmed in a recent blog post.

There also won’t be an emphasis on “PlayStation hardware or business-focused updates” throughout the stream; this State of Play is about upcoming games.

Horizon Forbidden West gameplay
Sony
It could be too early for new information on Horizon Forbidden West.

What to expect from the next State of Play event?

Almost a quarter of the way through the year already, Sony still has a long list of titles set for the coming nine months. It’s safe to assume this State of Play could provide new looks at Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop, and even Returnal.

It’s likely too early for any considerable updates on the likes of Horizon Forbidden West or the God of War sequel, however. 

With new games set to be revealed though, anything is possible.

We’re yet to hear from Bend Studio, Santa Monica Studio is rumored to be working on a second project, and of course, Naughty Dog has been relatively quiet since the release of The Last of Us Part II. It’s possible we finally see the multiplayer update in action, along with a potential PS5 port.

Apex Legends

First Caustic Town Takeover teaser appears in Apex Legends

Published: 24/Feb/2021 2:00

by Alan Bernal
caustic apex legends town takeover
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 8 Caustic

A teaser for Caustic’s Town Takeover in Apex Legends has appeared on Kings Canyon, giving players a mixed bag of hype and dread for what the Toxic Trapper’s event will play like.

Respawn likes to give their Legends a turn in the spotlight with Town Takeovers that transform a point of interest (POI) in the battle royale to emulate a given character. We’ve seen ones for Octane, Mirage, and Bloodhound, just to name a few.

As the studio makes its way through their catalogue of Legends, there’s always an atmosphere of renewed excitement for who will get the next Town Takeover going into a season.

If previous leaks are to be believed, Season 8’s Town Takeover is centered around Caustic and plenty of teasers should be in the game soon.

Apex Legends Caustic Town Takeover teasers

Apex Legends’ loading screen shows Caustic walking then stopping to overlook the Crash Site location on Kings Canyon. This updated animation came out on February 23, the same day that the Apex data mining community expected to see it.

In early February, a schedule for ‘s08_tt_teaser_phases’ was leaked which pointed to Tuesday the 23rd as the first date people should expect to find the opening teaser.

As it turns out, not only were players greeted with the new loading screen, but some matches are actually rendering a Caustic on the Apex Arena.

Reddit user ‘kittycakekats’ posted a video that shows the character in the same place that he’s seen in the loading screen, only you can’t interact with him.

Went to where caustic is in the loading screen hint, caustic is there?! My friend couldn’t see him. [email protected] take over from apexlegends

Nothing else about the in-game Caustic model suggests there are other teasers or easter eggs to find, but it’s fueling the hype for a Town Takeover all the same.

With all of the discussion going around the Legend, there’s people excited to see what a Caustic Town Takeover would play like. However, players that aren’t loving how strong he is at the moment are dreading to see how toxic the event will be.

According to the schedule, we can expect the next in-game teaser to appear on Feb. 25, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for that one too.