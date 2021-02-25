 Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade update – Yuffie episode DLC, PS5 upgrade, release date, more - Dexerto
Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade update – Yuffie episode DLC, PS5 upgrade, release date, more

Published: 25/Feb/2021 23:04 Updated: 26/Feb/2021 0:12

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Yuffie in Final Fantasy VII remake update.
PlayStation / Square Enix

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake is getting another makeover with a major PlayStation 5 and next-gen console upgrade releasing in June 2021. The update adds new features and modes and also includes a paid DLC episode featuring beloved heroine Yuffie. Here is everything we know.

Decades after originally debuting in 1997, Final Fantasy 7 had new life breathed into it with the release of Remake on the PlayStation 4,  Xbox One, and PC in 2020. The project not only re-created Midgar and the RPG’s iconic story in stunning HD but reimagined the entire story from top to bottom.

Fans of the title waiting to play it on next-gen consoles won’t have to wait much longer, as Final Fantasy VII Intergrade was announced during Sony’s February 25 State of Play. The massive update brings back one of the series’ most beloved characters Yuffie, and much more.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade release date

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade was a surprise announcement on February 25 at the conclusion of Sony’s PlayStation conference. An epic trailer revealed that a PS5 upgrade would be free to owners of the game on PS4, and will include a 4k resolution mode and separate option that prioritizes framerate.

The gorgeous reimagining of Midgar is about to become even more beautiful. Not only will the RPG see a major bump in definition, but players will also be able to utilize an in-depth photo mode that includes filers and a variety of options. The free update is set to launch on June 10, 2021, worldwide, with the Yuffie episode being a paid DLC.

As if that wasn’t enough, Intergrade will feature several major quality of life tweaks from instant loading to better lighting. Without a doubt, the most exciting aspect is the introduction of Yuffie with a special DLC episode.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Yuffie Episode DLC

While many fans thought it wouldn’t be until part two that we got to meet Yuffie Kisaragi, Square Enix revealed that the heroine would get her own DLC in June. The beloved character looks epic in HD, and a substantial portion of her story is shown off in a debut trailer.

Unfortunately, PS4 owners will need to buy the DLC separately as it isn’t a part of the free upgrade, although they can purchase the expansion after updating to the next-gen console version at no cost. Based on the video shown, it appears her story will slot into Remake’s timeline.

Final Fantasy VIII Remake Intergrade Features

  • 4K resolution mode
  • Performance Optimization mode that aims at 60 FPS
  • HD Textures
  • Fog effect
  • New lighting
  • Normal (Classic) Difficulty
  • Faster loading times
  • Photo mode
  • New Episode featuring Yuffie (free upgrade users have to pay)
Screenshot of Final Fantasy Remake Intergrade update path.
Square Enix / PlayStation
Some users will have to pay for Yuffie’s episode.

Fans of the RPG series will be able to get their hands on the new version on June 10th. While many players will have already beaten the 2020 title, those holding out for a next-gen update will be in for a treat.

Yuffie’s popularity in the franchise will no doubt be a reason for many to replay Final Fantasy VIII Remake. Plus all the bells and whistles that come with playing it on PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X certainly help.

CS:GO

IEM Katowice 2021 quarterfinals preview

Published: 24/Feb/2021 18:21 Updated: 25/Feb/2021 9:22

by Andrew Amos
ESL

IEM Katowice Sponsored Thrive

IEM Katowice 2021 has already served up some amazing matchups, and now the quarterfinals are upon us. With CIS supremacy sweeping the CS:GO server, Astralis stand as the lone force to try and stave the three Russian squads away.

Six teams have qualified for the playoffs at IEM Katowice 2021, and four of them are from CIS. Gambit, Natus Vincere, and Virtus.pro are hungry for quarterfinals success, while Spirit awaits one of them in the semifinals.

It’s put more pressure now, more than ever, onto two stalwarts of their respective scenes ⁠— Denmark’s (and Europe’s) Astralis, and North America’s Liquid. The latter looks reinvigorated with Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo in the squad, while the former are struggling to reach their peak online.

Ahead of this weekend’s action, let’s take a look at the two quarterfinals ⁠— Gambit vs Natus Vincere and Virtus.pro vs Astralis ⁠— and what you should expect.

Gambit vs Natus Vincere

The battle for CIS supremacy will reign on in the quarterfinals of IEM Katowice when Gambit takes on Natus Vincere. This has been a historically Na’Vi-sided matchup, to the surprise of absolutely no one.

Gambit went on a lower-bracket tear to make it to the quarterfinals of IEM Katowice, and they won’t let their rivals stand in their way. Young gun Dmitry ‘sh1ro’ Sokolov is really trying to make a name for himself as CS:GO’s next big AWPer, trying to reach the heights of idols like Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Vastyliev.

Natus Vincere Socios s1mple

Seeing the two face off will be a treat in this quarterfinal, but don’t expect the reigning champions to take it easy. Na’Vi are really finding their stride now, and despite losing to Team Liquid to find themselves in this position, you can’t keep them down for long.

Denis ‘electronic’ Sharipov and s1mple are bouncing off each other better than ever, and it really feels like a repeat of IEM Katowice 2020 is on the cards. Na’Vi didn’t make it easy for themselves there in groups, before proceeding to demolish Liquid, Astralis, and G2 Esports without dropping a single map in playoffs.

Gambit’s going to have to be prepared for a Na’Vi they’ve never faced before. It’s the biggest stage this matchup has happened on, and while the potential for an upset is there, you’d have to back Na’Vi to finish strong at Katowice.

Virtus.pro vs Astralis

Virtus.pro and Astralis marks the first rematch of the StarLadder Major Berlin 2019 final. Back then, Astralis were decimating anyone in their patch, and VP (then Avangar) were collateral as the Danes took home their fourth major. However, it’s funny how things change in 18 months.

Astralis’ experimentation with six and seven-man rosters has led nowhere, and with the core five back together, they’ve been struggling to get back into gear. Virtus.pro, on the other hand, has started 2021 on fire with a win at cs_summit 7 (where Astralis didn’t play).

One also has to look at how far Virtus.pro has come since then. “Jame Time” might still be the slogan, but everyone from Timur ‘buster’ Tulepov to Mareks ‘YEKINDAR’ Galinskis have been pulling their weight. The team isn’t as reliant on Jame’s AWP to win as they once were, and he’s taken to the IGL role like a fish to water.

If there is one time where Virtus.pro could get their revenge, it’s now. VP have taken down Vitality and FURIA ⁠— two of the best teams in the world ⁠— to get here, and Astralis have been hot and cold to start off the year. The tournament remaining online likely doesn’t help Astralis either.

However, you can never count out the Danes. Much like Gambit vs Natus Vincere, the real big ticket matchup will be Jame vs Nicolai ‘device’ Reedtz. The AWPers will once again prove to be the deciding factor in this matchup, and if history is anything to go by, it should be explosive.

The IEM Katowice 2021 quarterfinals get underway on February 26.

