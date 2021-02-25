Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade update – Yuffie episode DLC, PS5 upgrade, release date, more - Dexerto

Final Fantasy VII Remake is getting another makeover with a major PlayStation 5 and next-gen console upgrade releasing in June 2021. The update adds new features and modes and also includes a paid DLC episode featuring beloved heroine Yuffie. Here is everything we know.

Decades after originally debuting in 1997, Final Fantasy 7 had new life breathed into it with the release of Remake on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2020. The project not only re-created Midgar and the RPG’s iconic story in stunning HD but reimagined the entire story from top to bottom.

Fans of the title waiting to play it on next-gen consoles won’t have to wait much longer, as Final Fantasy VII Intergrade was announced during Sony’s February 25 State of Play. The massive update brings back one of the series’ most beloved characters Yuffie, and much more.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade release date

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade was a surprise announcement on February 25 at the conclusion of Sony’s PlayStation conference. An epic trailer revealed that a PS5 upgrade would be free to owners of the game on PS4, and will include a 4k resolution mode and separate option that prioritizes framerate.

The gorgeous reimagining of Midgar is about to become even more beautiful. Not only will the RPG see a major bump in definition, but players will also be able to utilize an in-depth photo mode that includes filers and a variety of options. The free update is set to launch on June 10, 2021, worldwide, with the Yuffie episode being a paid DLC.

As if that wasn’t enough, Intergrade will feature several major quality of life tweaks from instant loading to better lighting. Without a doubt, the most exciting aspect is the introduction of Yuffie with a special DLC episode.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Yuffie Episode DLC

While many fans thought it wouldn’t be until part two that we got to meet Yuffie Kisaragi, Square Enix revealed that the heroine would get her own DLC in June. The beloved character looks epic in HD, and a substantial portion of her story is shown off in a debut trailer.

Unfortunately, PS4 owners will need to buy the DLC separately as it isn’t a part of the free upgrade, although they can purchase the expansion after updating to the next-gen console version at no cost. Based on the video shown, it appears her story will slot into Remake’s timeline.

Final Fantasy VIII Remake Intergrade Features

4K resolution mode

Performance Optimization mode that aims at 60 FPS

HD Textures

Fog effect

New lighting

Normal (Classic) Difficulty

Faster loading times

Photo mode

New Episode featuring Yuffie (free upgrade users have to pay)

Fans of the RPG series will be able to get their hands on the new version on June 10th. While many players will have already beaten the 2020 title, those holding out for a next-gen update will be in for a treat.

Yuffie’s popularity in the franchise will no doubt be a reason for many to replay Final Fantasy VIII Remake. Plus all the bells and whistles that come with playing it on PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X certainly help.