Game Freak has announced a special Pokemon Presents on February 26. What will be announced? The long-rumored Sinnoh Diamond & Pearl remakes? A Let’s Go sequel? Here’s how to watch the stream to find out.

As we inch closer to Pokemon Day on February 27, the stakes have never been higher for the popular Nintendo series. This year marks the franchise’s 25th anniversary, making the annual celebration an even bigger deal than usual.

Hanging over the event are the long-rumored Diamond & Pearl remakes, meaning excitement filled the air when Game Freak announced a February Pokemon Presents. Here is everything you need to know about the digital conference.

Pokemon Presents date & start time

Rumors about a Sinnoh remake have been swirling for so long that many fans have already accepted it as a foregone conclusion. While not confirmed, Game Freak’s surprise Pokemon Presents seems to line up with a major game reveal.

The digital event is slated for February 26, and goes live at 7:00 AM (PST) / 10:00 AM (ET) / 3:00 PM (GMT). Make sure to mark your calendars and set your alarms – depending on what region you are in, the stream will begin really early.

As for what will be revealed, it’s anyone guess. Although several leaks and rumors claim it to be a Sinnoh title. We wouldn’t rule out a Let’s Go sequel getting a mention either, although Game Freak confirmed the Presents will be 20 minutes in length – similar to Sword & Shield’s in 2019.

How to watch Pokemon Presents

Those wanting to catch the exciting Pokemon Presents live will need to head over to YouTube a few minutes before the times listed above. The digital conference will stream on the official Pokemon channel.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below so all you have to do is refresh the page at the time and it will load. We will also be updating this page once the conference is over to make sure the replay of the event is posted.

The Pokemon Presents holds more weight than usual, simply because it falls on the series’ 25th anniversary. Based on Game Freak’s history, it also makes sense for a remake of an older title given we are in between generations, with Gen 9 expected in 2022.

Only time will tell if the Japanese company delivers what many fans have been asking for over the last few years. However, regardless of what is announced, it’s never been a more exciting time to be a fan of the Nintendo RPG.