 How to watch Pokemon Presents presentation on February 26 – time, stream, more - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

How to watch Pokemon Presents presentation on February 26 – time, stream, more

Published: 25/Feb/2021 21:54

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Presents logo.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon 25

Game Freak has announced a special Pokemon Presents on February 26. What will be announced? The long-rumored Sinnoh Diamond & Pearl remakes? A Let’s Go sequel? Here’s how to watch the stream to find out.

As we inch closer to Pokemon Day on February 27, the stakes have never been higher for the popular Nintendo series. This year marks the franchise’s 25th anniversary, making the annual celebration an even bigger deal than usual.

Hanging over the event are the long-rumored Diamond & Pearl remakes, meaning excitement filled the air when Game Freak announced a February Pokemon Presents. Here is everything you need to know about the digital conference.

Screenshot of Pokemon Company President & CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara during Pokemon Presents.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
TPC President Ishihara during 2019 Pokemon Presents.

Pokemon Presents date & start time

Rumors about a Sinnoh remake have been swirling for so long that many fans have already accepted it as a foregone conclusion. While not confirmed, Game Freak’s surprise Pokemon Presents seems to line up with a major game reveal.

The digital event is slated for February 26, and goes live at 7:00 AM (PST) / 10:00 AM (ET) / 3:00 PM (GMT). Make sure to mark your calendars and set your alarms – depending on what region you are in, the stream will begin really early.

As for what will be revealed, it’s anyone guess. Although several leaks and rumors claim it to be a Sinnoh title. We wouldn’t rule out a Let’s Go sequel getting a mention either, although Game Freak confirmed the Presents will be 20 minutes in length – similar to Sword & Shield’s in 2019.

Screenshot of Pokemon Presents Twitter announcement.
Twitter
The Pokemon Presents was announced on Twitter.

How to watch Pokemon Presents

Those wanting to catch the exciting Pokemon Presents live will need to head over to YouTube a few minutes before the times listed above. The digital conference will stream on the official Pokemon channel.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below so all you have to do is refresh the page at the time and it will load. We will also be updating this page once the conference is over to make sure the replay of the event is posted.

The Pokemon Presents holds more weight than usual, simply because it falls on the series’ 25th anniversary. Based on Game Freak’s history, it also makes sense for a remake of an older title given we are in between generations, with Gen 9 expected in 2022.

Only time will tell if the Japanese company delivers what many fans have been asking for over the last few years. However, regardless of what is announced, it’s never been a more exciting time to be a fan of the Nintendo RPG.

Gaming

Returnal: Gameplay, release date, trailer & more

Published: 26/Feb/2021 2:49 Updated: 26/Feb/2021 2:43

by Alan Bernal
returnal playstation 5
Housemarque

Share

Returnal

Housemarque are getting ready to launch their PlayStation 5 exclusive, Returnal, and here’s everything you need to know about the third-person twist to the roguelike formula.

As one of the first console exclusives for Sony’s next-gen platform, there’s a lot of hype building up early on. That anticipation has only been compounded with the astonishing scenes captured in gameplay trailers from PlayStation’s State of Play and the like.

The lead up to Returnal has been filled with cryptic clues to find out what Housemarque have been cooking up for their PS5 debut.

Now the studio is releasing more footage that gives a deeper look into the gameplay of their mysterious shooter, complete with a look at the many things to fight plus the narrative that players will explore.

Returnal release date

returnal
Housemarque
Housemarque have been steadily ramping up to Returnal’s release.

Returnal has been on a lot of people’s radar for what will be one of the PS5’s first chances to showcase a fill next-gen experience.

Housemarque’s next title is going to test players with its death mechanic to get further into Seline’s story beginning April 30, 2021.

Returnal trailer

Everything about Returnal has been amping players to get into its bizarre world to “break the cycle.” With every new trailer we’re getting to see more about the weapons, world, and twist to the roguelike structure.

The latest State of Play gave us more insight in how Returnal reacts to the players and how the game’s map will change with every death.

Returnal gameplay

As with many roguelikes, players can expect to die a few times. But some games have been reinventing what it means to die during a playthrough.

In Returnal, you play as Seline who crash landed on Atropos. As she shoots her way through the landscape, she’s trying to break the cycle of rebirth as the world changes around her.

There’s going to be a huge arsenal to experiment with as well as weapon mods/augmentations, devices that help you on your way, parasites that unlock different gameplay elements, and more.

There’s plenty we know about the game, and even more we have left to find out when Returnal hits the PlayStation 5 on April 30.