How to watch PlayStation Showcase on the future of PS5

Sony will finally reveal what’s in the pipeline for the PlayStation 5 in the coming months with a new “PlayStation Showcase” event arriving Thursday, September 9.

As per the PlayStation Blog, the event will “weigh in at around 40 minutes and include updates from PlayStation Studios and some of the industry’s most imaginative developers,” with games being shown that are launching in “Holiday 2021 and beyond”.

Fans can also expect further developer updates following the event.

PlayStation Showcase 2021: How to watch

The showcase will be broadcast on YouTube and Twitch at 1 PM PT / 4PM EST/9 PM BST/10 PM CEST on September 9.

PlayStation Showcase 2021: What to expect

While Sony may have skipped E3 entirely, it did have a small segment at Gamescom Opening Night Live last month where Horizon Forbidden West was confirmed to have been pushed back to February 18, 2022. As disappointing as that may be for some fans, there’s a good chance it’ll still make an appearance since it marks the return of a big franchise for Sony.

The event also comes just days before the launch of Deathloop, with Arkane’s game remaining a PS5 console exclusive despite Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda, so we could get another quick look.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will also launch on September 21, so expect that to make an appearance too, but PlayStation VR’s successor won’t be.

As per Sony: “One thing to note: PlayStation’s next generation of VR won’t make an appearance this time.”

Further ahead, 2022 looks exciting for PlayStation fans. Alongside Forbidden West, PS5 owners can expect to play Ghostwire Tokyo, Elden Ring, and the new Saints Row.