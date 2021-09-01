Xbox promises ‘exclusive news’ at Tokyo Game Show in September

Expect “exclusive news” from Xbox at Tokyo Game Show 2021 later this month.

Microsoft will again be in attendance at Tokyo Game Show, with the company holding a 50-minute presentation on September 30 that will feature “exclusive news and content”.

The event will kick off at 5am EDT/10am BST.

As noted on the Tokyo Game Show schedule (thanks, VGC), the description for the presentation says:

“JUMP IN and join Xbox as we bring our gaming ecosystem gaming to the world. We have some exclusive news and content to share and… Tokyo Game Show 2021 is our stage.”

As for what the content could involve, last year saw Microsoft reveal Japan-focused Flight Simulator updates and the Xbox Series S and X launches.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda has added another Japan-based studio to its first-party portfolio in Tango Gameworks, but the team is currently working on the PS5 console-exclusive Ghostwire Tokyo.

The platform-holder has struggled to sell consoles in the region historically, with Xbox boss Phil Spencer stating that the company’s position in Japan “isn’t acceptable” in an interview with GamerTag Radio last year.

“Our market in Japan for Xbox is important to us,” he explained.

“Obviously, Sony and Nintendo are both strong Japanese companies who have done a great job. I don’t know if we’re winning in Japan any time soon, but the position that we have in Japan today from a platform isn’t acceptable to me.”

For more on Tokyo Game Show, including what to expect from the show and how to watch, be sure to check out our guide.