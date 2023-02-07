How to watch February 8 Nintendo Direct: Start time, stream & what to expect

A Nintendo Direct presentation has been announced for February 8, so here are all the details you need including how to watch along and when it starts.

It’s become a tradition for Nintendo Directs to take place in February each year and it turns out 2023 is no different, as Nintendo has just announced a 40-minute presentation scheduled for February 8.

The stream will focus on “Nintendo Switch games launching in the first half of 2023” which means it’s pretty likely we’ll see more from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom among other games.

What time does the February Nintendo Direct start?

The next Nintendo Direct presentation will be broadcast on February 8, 2023, at 2PM PT / 5PM ET / 10PM GMT and will last for 40 minutes.

How to watch the February Nintendo Direct stream

You can watch February’s Nintendo Direct via Nintendo’s official YouTube page or by clicking play on the embed below once the presentation begins.

What can we expect from the February Nintendo Direct?

February’s Nintendo Direct will be 40 minutes long and will “mostly” focus on Nintendo Switch games released in the first half of 2023. Nothing has been confirmed in terms of the games that will be showcased, but we can speculate!

It seems pretty safe to assume that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will receive some attention during this presentation, especially as it’s the next major Nintendo game and there are only a few months until it’s released on May 12.

We’re also expecting to see footage from Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (due out February 24) and Bayonetta Origins (due out March 17). Other games that could make an appearance include Pikmin 4 and Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp.

As with any Nintendo Direct, though, it’s best not to get your hopes up for anything in particular and just enjoy whatever the presentation has to offer.