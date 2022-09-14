When is the next Splatoon 3 Splatfest? Release date, rewards, more

Wondering when the next Splatoon 3 Splatfest will release? Well, look no further as our handy hub has you covered with all the latest details.

The first Splatoon 3 Splatfest is on the horizon, giving players the chance to pick a theme and go head to head for an all-out team victory. Just like previous games, Splatoon 3 features plenty of post-launch content for Inklings to get involved with.

Aside from new maps and gear, the upcoming Splatoon 3 Splatfest will reward the winning team with ultimate bragging rights and some neat rewards. So, if you’re wondering when the latest Splatoon 3 Splatest will release or just wish to know which themes are available, then we have you covered.

Contents

Splatoon 3 Splatfest release date

The first Splatoon 3 Splatfest will take place on September 23, 2022, and will conclude on September 25, 2022. This means Inklings won’t have to wait long before the colorful event begins, so make sure you have leveled up your gear and hone your skills in both regular and ranked modes.

Splatoon 3 Splatfest themes

Nintendo The first Splatoon Splatfest is nearly here.

This month’s Splatoon 3 Splatfest asks players the following question: What would you bring to a deserted island?

Gear

Grub

Fun

It’s important to note, that only one of the above answers can be chosen from, so either select the side you think will be the most popular or the one you most connect with. Once you’ve done that, any victories or losses you gain will count toward your team’s overall performance.

Splatoon 3 Splatfest rewards

Just like previous events, The Splatoon 3 Splatfest will reward participating players and the winning team with Super Sea Snails. This rare in-game currency can be used to add sub-ability slots into a piece of gear.

So, those looking to maximize their potency in regular and ranked mode matches will definitely want to unlock as many Super Sea Snails as possible.

There you have it, that’s everything we currently know about the upcoming Splatoon 3 Splatfest. Make sure you check out our Splatoon page for all the latest news and guides.

