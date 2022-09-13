Pikmin 4: Release window, trailer & everything we know

The long-awaited next installment in the Pikmin franchise — Pikmin 4, was finally announced during the September 13 Nintendo Direct.

It’s been almost nine years since the release of Pikmin 3 for the Wii U, and fans of the real-time strategy and army management game have been starving for more content.

This was followed by a Pokemon Go-style mobile game – Pikmin Bloom – created by PoGo developers Niantic. However, this entry didn’t satisfy die-hard fans and garnered a similar reaction to Hey! Pikmin for the Nintendo 3DS.

But now, Pikmin is returning to home consoles as intended with a fresh take on gameplay, updated graphics, and new characters commanding the inhabitants of strange worlds.

Pikmin 4 trailers

September 13 Nintendo Direct Announcement Trailer

We don’t have an exact release date for Pikmin 4 just yet, but it is slated to release sometime in 2023. This means Pikmin 4 will be the first mainline installment in the franchise after a decade.

How Pikmin 4 differs from previous titles

Outside of a few still frames of Bulborbs sleeping and Pikmin being tossed, the first trailer didn’t reveal much about Pikmin 4. However, Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto shed some light on what players can expect from the new entry.

Nintendo (YouTube) A Bulborb is pictured sleeping peacefully before being disturbed by an army of Pikmin

First, he stated that players would be playing with the camera angle close to the ground, similar to the perspective of the Pikmin. “Nintendo Switch has made controlling the game simpler,” Miyamoto stated. “Meaning you can further concentrate on the core essence of Pikmin gameplay.”

He referred to this style of play as "Dandori" or strategically planning, deploying, and commanding your Pikmin army. So, there you have it, everything we currently know about Pikmin 4.