How to watch Nintendo Direct September 2023: Date, streams, leaks

After weeks of rumors, a Nintendo Direct has finally been announced for September 2023. Here’s everything you need to know.

Nintendo fans have been waiting to see what the Japanese company has been cooking up and they’ll be able to see what the big N has in store on September 14 in the form of a 40-minute Direct.

The news comes after a few waves of leaks suggesting that September would have a Direct with some prominent insiders teasing the return of some classics and new installments in prominent franchises.

Additionally, the Direct’s timing is just a few weeks after Gamescom where a Switch 2 was reportedly shown, so will Nintendo unveil it to the world? It’s possible, but doubtful. We’ll explain why.

How to watch September 14 Nintendo Direct

The Nintendo Direct is scheduled for September 14 and will start at 7 am PST and 10 am EST, so be sure to get that coffee brewing early if you’re on the west coast.

Fans can watch the Direct below on YouTube, which we’ve embedded below for your convenience.

Nintendo says the Direct will last 40 minutes and will focus on Switch games releasing this winter.

What do leaks say about the Nintendo Direct?

Early leaks from Twitter user ‘Pyoro’ have suggested that the Mario vs Donkey Kong series will continue as well as a possible return of F-Zero series.

The leaker also claims that we’ll be getting more news on the currently untitled Princess Peach game scheduled to release in 2024.

Additionally, recent rumors have suggested that Nintendo plans to revisit the Super Smash Bros franchise, potentially with new Smash Ultimate content as amiibo and controllers are getting restocked.

Nintendo Nintendo could be about to unveil more about the Princess Peach game.

Sora, the last character released for Smash Ultimate, still doesn’t have an amiibo, and data for one doesn’t exist at the moment, so the game will need an update if Nintendo gives the Kingdom Hearts hero one of his own.

Finally, due to the Direct being focused on Switch games coming out in winter 2024, it’s unlikely that we see anything Switch 2 related just yet. So be sure to keep expectations in check.

Of course, take every leak with a grain of salt, but at least we won’t have long to find out the truth as the Direct is just hours away.