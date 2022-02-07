How to unlock Sifu’s Private Room Door

Sifu’s opening level ‘The Squats’ has a mystery hidden behind the Private Room Door. However, you won’t be able to access it easily, so we’ve got the information on how to unlock it.

Sifu’s road to revenge has plenty of mysteries along the way, some of them tucked away within each level. Opening level ‘The Squats’ has a few clues to discover for the overall narrative, with a locked-off room that is sure to pique your interest.

If you’re eager to see what awaits behind the Private Room Door, we’ve got you covered as you seek to unlock it.

Where is the Private Room Door in Sifu?

Sifu first throws players into the fight with opening level ‘The Squats’. You’ll be fighting heaps of thugs to face The Botanist, but before your reach him, you’ll come across the Private Room Door.

You’ll find the Private Room Door literally just before you enter The Botanist boss fight room. As the Private Room Door is at the end of ‘The Squats’, you’ll only get one chance to enter it, unless you restart the level. However, you won’t be able to find the key to unlock it within the opening level.

How to unlock the Private Room Door in Sifu

Sloclap didn’t make it an easy job to unlock the Private Room Door. You won’t be able to find the clue within ‘The Squats’, no, you’ll have to fight your way to Sifu’s final level ‘The Sanctuary’. Once you’ve managed to get to the final level, you’ll need the keycard for room 206.

The keycard can be retrieved just before the level’s final boss, next to some bags on the floor. Room 206 is located upstairs in the living quarters after you’ve fought two strong enemies. Unlock room 206 and you’ll find the Flower’s Key. Return to ‘The Squats’ and you’ll now be able to unlock the Private Room Door. Once unlocked, you’ll find the final clue for ‘The Squats’, which will be added to your Detective Board.

It may be tough to reach 'The Sanctuary' but Sifu doesn't make anything easy.

