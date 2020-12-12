How to sign up for the Back 4 Blood closed alpha

While a multitude of games were shown off during The Game Awards 2020, one that caught the eye of many was the first-person co-op game Back 4 Blood, from the creators of Left 4 Dead. Here’s how you can sign up to its closed alpha.

While the game was announced sometime ago, Back 4 Blood finally got fully revealed during The Game Awards 2020. The cooperative first-person shooter is being developed by the creators of Left 4 Dead and is clearly inspired by that title in more than a few ways.

While the reveal of Back 4 Blood gameplay caught the eyes of those watching the show, the developer also revealed that the closed alpha is starting soon. While there’s no guarantee you’ll be able to get in, here’s what you can do to sign up for it.

Squad up and register now for a chance to join the #Back4Blood closed Alpha! https://t.co/jw3VlIv2XT pic.twitter.com/FeUYep9jDq — Back4Blood (@back4blood) December 11, 2020

Back 4 Blood Closed Alpha sign-up

There’s good news and bad news about the Back 4 Blood alpha. The bad news is that, as previously mentioned, there’s no surefire way to get access to it, at least right now.

In addition, it is currently only available on PC, meaning console players will have to sit this one out. Suspiciously, the sign-up does have a “platform” section, even though the only one you can select is Steam, which may mean that a console alpha is in the works. That, however, is only speculation.

That being said, signing up for the alpha itself is relatively easy. You can find some simple steps to follow below:

Go to back4blood.com/en-us/alpha Enter your email address Enter your internet speed (this can be found by clicking here) Select your platform as “Steam”

After that point, you’ll be all registered for the alpha. According to Turtle Rock Studios, Steam codes will be distributed starting on December 15, 2020, two days before it’s set to start. The official dates for the alpha are December 17, 2020 to December 21, 2020.

It’s important to note that you’ll need a WB Games Hub account if you want to play the alpha, but it’s not required in order to register and get yourself a code.

Here’s hoping that the developer releases a console alpha sometime in the near future, as restricting it to just PC is a bit disappointing for fans.