How to sign up for the Back 4 Blood closed alpha

Published: 12/Dec/2020 0:51

by Tanner Pierce
Turtle Rock Studios

Back 4 Blood

While a multitude of games were shown off during The Game Awards 2020, one that caught the eye of many was the first-person co-op game Back 4 Blood, from the creators of Left 4 Dead. Here’s how you can sign up to its closed alpha.

While the game was announced sometime ago, Back 4 Blood finally got fully revealed during The Game Awards 2020. The cooperative first-person shooter is being developed by the creators of Left 4 Dead and is clearly inspired by that title in more than a few ways.

While the reveal of Back 4 Blood gameplay caught the eyes of those watching the show, the developer also revealed that the closed alpha is starting soon. While there’s no guarantee you’ll be able to get in, here’s what you can do to sign up for it.

Back 4 Blood Closed Alpha sign-up

There’s good news and bad news about the Back 4 Blood alpha. The bad news is that, as previously mentioned, there’s no surefire way to get access to it, at least right now.

In addition, it is currently only available on PC, meaning console players will have to sit this one out. Suspiciously, the sign-up does have a “platform” section, even though the only one you can select is Steam, which may mean that a console alpha is in the works. That, however, is only speculation.

That being said, signing up for the alpha itself is relatively easy. You can find some simple steps to follow below:

  1. Go to back4blood.com/en-us/alpha
  2. Enter your email address
  3. Enter your internet speed (this can be found by clicking here)
  4. Select your platform as “Steam”
Turtle Rock Studios
Sign-ups for the Back 4 Blood Closed Alpha are live.

After that point, you’ll be all registered for the alpha. According to Turtle Rock Studios, Steam codes will be distributed starting on December 15, 2020, two days before it’s set to start. The official dates for the alpha are December 17, 2020 to December 21, 2020.

It’s important to note that you’ll need a WB Games Hub account if you want to play the alpha, but it’s not required in order to register and get yourself a code.

Here’s hoping that the developer releases a console alpha sometime in the near future, as restricting it to just PC is a bit disappointing for fans.

Pokemon

Pokemon Sword & Shield player’s Shiny Legendary encounter ends in tragedy

Published: 12/Dec/2020 0:32

by Brent Koepp
Pokemon Sword & Shield screenshot of Crown Tundra DLC character Mr. Peony next to Shiny Legendary Regieleki.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Pokemon Sword & Shield player went viral online after destroying their chance to catch a Shiny Legendary ‘mon. The fan’s tragic mistake left fellow Trainers feeling their pain. 

Pokemon Sword & Shield got its second major DLC, The Crown Tundra, in October. The expansion debuted the Dynamax Adventures mode, and brought a whole host of past generation Legendaries for players add to their team.

The update also introduced a new Electric-type to the Legendary Titans named Regieleki. One Trainer was floored when they accidentally ruined their shot at catching a Shiny version of the incredibly rare ‘mon.

Pokemon Sword & Shield screenshot of Crown Tundra DLC character Mr. Peony passed out.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The Pokemon Trainer felt defeated after ruining their chance to catch a Shiny Legendary monster.

Shiny Legendary encounter ends in disaster

First implemented in Gen II, Shiny Pokemon are extremely rare versions which feature boosted stats and an alternate color. Dedicated players that love the Game Freak RPGs are willing to spend hundreds of hours “hunting” for them. However, one person’s quest to catch a Legendary of this type was left devastated after botching their encounter.

Player ‘Stormrycon‘ posted a video of their tragic story to the r/PokemonSwordAndShield subreddit. The user was trying to catch a Shiny Regieleki, however due to not paying attention, the user simply clicked the “Run” option before realizing what they had done. The fan shared the nightmare inducing moment as a lesson for other players.

“This, people, is why you always pay attention while shiny hunting,” the user warned. Often Trainers Shiny hunting for hours on end will start to lose focus, and automatically click buttons through muscle memory. Their story is an example of how that can backfire spectacularly.

This, people, is why you always pay attention while shiny hunting from PokemonSwordAndShield

Many in the Pokemon community immediately felt the player’s pain. A Gen 8 fan wrote, “This pain is too much. I can’t handle it.” Another player replied, “I’ve been terrified of doing this.” One fan hilariously captured how many people felt watching the clip, writing, “confused screaming.”

Pokemon fans horrified by Shiny Legendary fail story.
Reddit
Players related to the unfortunate story.

In the comments, the topic creator explained what led to the situation. “Yeah, I was watching a video, I look down as I press the run button and I see the white-ringed Regieleki and I realize what I’d just did” – ouch!

Pokemon trainer explains how Shiny Legendary fail happened.
Reddit
Always be mindful of what you’re doing, folks!

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time a Sword & Shield player’s attempt to catch a Shiny Regieleki has backfired. In November, a fan’s Joy-Con drift left their attempt in shambles. Perhaps the Titan ‘mon is cursed…

Despite only releasing at the end of 2019, the Gen 8 RPG is already on track to becoming the second-highest selling game in the entire franchise. Proof that Pokemon has never been more popular.