Fragpunk Closed Beta: Release date, how to register, more

Fragpunk is a 5v5 hero shooter one of the most anticipated Xbox games right now. The game already conducted a Closed Alpha Test back in June, and a Closed Beta is coming soon.

After the success of the Alpha, the developers want to offer players another chance to enjoy Fragpunk, this time with expanded horizons. A Closed Beta test was announced during the Xbox showcase as part of the Tokyo Game Show 2024 on September 26.

If you’re interested in participating, here’s everything you need to know including release date, registration guidelines, and playable Lancers.

The Fragpunk Closed Beta test will be released on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

The Beta will be available until Monday, October 21, 2024 in North America, Europe, LATAM, and Asia (Japan/Korea).

The start and end times across all regions are as follows:

Region Start Time End Time UTC Thursday, October 10, 2024 22:00 Monday, October 21, 2024 23:59 US West (UTC-8) Thursday, October 10, 2024 14:00 Monday, October 21, 2024 15:59 Western Europe (UTC+2) Friday, October 11, 2024 00:00 Tuesday, October 22, 2024 01:59 LATAM (UTC-5) Thursday, October 10, 2024 17:00 Monday, October 21, 2024 18:59 Japan/Korea (UTC+9) Friday, October 11, 2024 07:00 Tuesday, October 22, 2024 08:59

Bad Guitar Fragpunk Closed Beta will be available in October 2024.

How to register

Fragpunk Closed Beta will be available on both Steam and Xbox. Here’s how you can register for this across both platforms:

Steam Visit the Steam page for the game Click on Request Acess under the Join Fragpunk Playtest

Xbox Apply for the Playtest through the Xbox Insider Hub App

Other methods You’ll be able to gain access to the Playtest through social media campaigns on Discord and Twitter



Once you’re selected, you’ll be notified via a confirmation email through Steam or Xbox depending on your platform of choice.

Playable characters, maps, and gamemodes

Bad Guitar Nitro is one of the playable characters in Fragpunk Closed Beta.

The Closed Beta will see a few new additions to characters, maps, and gamemodes. Here’s what you can expect:

Maps

5 new maps will be added in total ( 9 in total )

will be added in total ( ) 3 new maps to Shardclash ( 6 in tota l)

to ( l) 2 new maps to Team Deathmatch (3 in total)

Characters

2 new characters will be added: Spider and Sonar .

and . The other 10 include Broker, Nitro, Hollowpoint, Jaguar, Pathogen, Zephyr, Corona, Serket, Kismet, and Axon .

. 12 playable characters will be available overall.

Game modes

3 new game modes will be added. They are Ranked Shard Clash, New Team Deathmatch, Capture the Core

6 game modes in total

PC system requirements

Here’s the PC requirements for the Closed Beta of Fragpunk:

Minimum requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS : Windows 10 64-bit or newer

: Windows 10 64-bit or newer Processor : Intel i7 8th or AMD Zen2

: Intel i7 8th or AMD Zen2 Memory : 16 GB RAMGraphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

: 16 GB RAMGraphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 DirectX : Version 11

: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage : 35 GB available space

: 35 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD required. This configuration is recommended for current testing.

Recommended requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : Intel i7 10th or AMD Zen3

: Intel i7 10th or AMD Zen3 Memory : 16 GB RAMGraphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

: 16 GB RAMGraphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 DirectX : Version 11

: Version 11 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 35 GB available space

35 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD required. This configuration is recommended for current testing.

This is all you need to know about Fragpunk Closed Beta Test. For more on the game, stay tuned as we will update you with all the necessary information.