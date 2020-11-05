How to master drifting in Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - Dexerto

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit is back and better than ever. In the 2020 remaster, drifting once again makes a return – perfect for building up bounty or simply showing off. So, here’s our guide to master drifting in NFS Hot Pursuit remastered.

Drifting, the art of sliding a vehicle in a controlled manner, is often a feature of mainstream racing games. Forza Horizon 4 has dedicated ‘drift zones’ while even more simulator-based games such as Forza Motorsport award points for drifting.

In Need For Speed, it’s no different. Hot Pursuit Remastered – like the original game from 2010 – awards points for drifting, which convert into in-game currency, known as Bounty.

While you cannot ‘buy’ vehicles with Bounty, the more you earn, the more vehicles are unlocked for your use. Here’s our guide to mastering drifting in Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered.

Best cars to choose for drifting

First up, car choice can make or break a drifting attempt. While AWD cars can drift on wet roads, they are more unpredictable, harder to control, and less adept at drifting. The best choice is a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) car, such as the Mazda RX-8 or BMW M3 E92.

Once you’ve chosen your car, next up is finding a suitable location to learn drifting. Entering into racer or cop free roam is the best way to learn, since there is no time pressure or racing to get in the way of learning.

Find yourself a large, sweeping bend with plenty of run-up, and follow our simple step-by-step guide below.

How to drift in NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered

With its arcade-style handling model, Need for Speed is one of the easiest games to learn to drift in. While it still takes some time to master, it is far easier than the likes of Gran Turismo or Forza Horizon.

Thankfully, this means it’s far more sympathetic to reactive steering and requires less precise throttle and brake inputs than simulation-style games.

Here’s our step-by-step guide to learn to drift in Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered.

Pick any RWD (Rear-wheel-drive) vehicle. Find a long, sweeping bend with plenty of run-off space. Approach at top speed, sitting in towards the middle or outside of the bend. As you enter the corner, slam the brakes on hard, and steer as if you’re going to turn the corner. Once the car begins to slide, release the brakes, steer fully in the opposite direction, and apply full throttle Control the skid by adjusting the steering left and right to keep the car drifting around the bend. Usually, the throttle can remain on full power, but you may need to let up to stop yourself from crashing.

Follow our guide and you’ll be drifting in no time. Remember though. each car has its own characteristics and behaviors, so while the basic technique above will remain the same, you may have to adapt your own styles and responses to suit your vehicle of choice.