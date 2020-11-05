 How to master drifting in Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - Dexerto
How to master drifting in Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

Published: 5/Nov/2020 16:22 Updated: 5/Nov/2020 16:23

by Kieran Bicknell
NFS Hot Pursuit Drifting Guide

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit is back and better than ever. In the 2020 remaster, drifting once again makes a return – perfect for building up bounty or simply showing off. So, here’s our guide to master drifting in NFS Hot Pursuit remastered.

Drifting, the art of sliding a vehicle in a controlled manner, is often a feature of mainstream racing games. Forza Horizon 4 has dedicated ‘drift zones’ while even more simulator-based games such as Forza Motorsport award points for drifting.

In Need For Speed, it’s no different. Hot Pursuit Remastered – like the original game from 2010 – awards points for drifting, which convert into in-game currency, known as Bounty.

While you cannot ‘buy’ vehicles with Bounty, the more you earn, the more vehicles are unlocked for your use. Here’s our guide to mastering drifting in Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered.

NFS Hot Pursuit DriftingRear-wheel-drive cars such as the BMW Z4 are great for drifting in NFS Hot Pursuit.

Best cars to choose for drifting

First up, car choice can make or break a drifting attempt. While AWD cars can drift on wet roads, they are more unpredictable, harder to control, and less adept at drifting. The best choice is a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) car, such as the Mazda RX-8 or BMW M3 E92.

Once you’ve chosen your car, next up is finding a suitable location to learn drifting. Entering into racer or cop free roam is the best way to learn, since there is no time pressure or racing to get in the way of learning.

Find yourself a large, sweeping bend with plenty of run-up, and follow our simple step-by-step guide below.

NFS HP Remaster RoadWet roads and sweeping bends make for ideal drifting situations.

How to drift in NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered

With its arcade-style handling model, Need for Speed is one of the easiest games to learn to drift in. While it still takes some time to master, it is far easier than the likes of Gran Turismo or Forza Horizon.

Thankfully, this means it’s far more sympathetic to reactive steering and requires less precise throttle and brake inputs than simulation-style games.

Here’s our step-by-step guide to learn to drift in Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered.

  1. Pick any RWD (Rear-wheel-drive) vehicle.
  2. Find a long, sweeping bend with plenty of run-off space.
  3. Approach at top speed, sitting in towards the middle or outside of the bend.
  4. As you enter the corner, slam the brakes on hard, and steer as if you’re going to turn the corner.
  5. Once the car begins to slide, release the brakes, steer fully in the opposite direction, and apply full throttle
  6. Control the skid by adjusting the steering left and right to keep the car drifting around the bend. Usually, the throttle can remain on full power, but you may need to let up to stop yourself from crashing.

Follow our guide and you’ll be drifting in no time. Remember though. each car has its own characteristics and behaviors, so while the basic technique above will remain the same, you may have to adapt your own styles and responses to suit your vehicle of choice.

 

Why Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered doesn’t have car customization

Published: 5/Nov/2020 14:02

by Kieran Bicknell

With the release of the eagerly-anticipated Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered on November 6, 2020, we had the chance to speak to Chris Roberts, Creative Director at Stellar Entertainment, to discuss why car customization was left out of the new game.

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit defined an era of cops vs racers in gaming. Alongside Criterion’s sister title Burnout, it gave a generation the chance to experience life on both sides of the law.

Now, Hot Pursuit is remastered and back for 2020, giving a whole new wave of players access to signature features such as AutoLog and the world of Seacrest County.

One thing that did strike us during our review is the lack of new and ‘staple’ features in Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered. Chris Roberts reveals exactly why this was the case during our interview.

NFS BurnoutPlayers may be disappointed at the lack of car customization in Hot Pursuit Remastered.

Why car customization was omitted from NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered

Despite being an officially ‘Remastered’ title, it is likely many fans would’ve hoped to see some franchise—favorite features included in Hot Pursuit Remastered. Features such as car customization have become a staple part of NFS games, especially since the story often revolves around street racing.

Therefore, it seems like a strange omission from what is being billed as an ‘updated’ Need For Speed title. However, according to Roberts, it’s entirely deliberate, and it was designed this way from the world go.

Chris said that Hot Pursuit Remastered is aiming to stay true to its roots. Describing the process of remastering the 2010 release as “video game archaeology” Roberts said that including features such as modification would not be in keeping with the “pure” and “raw” feeling of the game.

Not only that, but the development team felt that the inclusion of such features would be “tonally jarring” and dissolve just how accessible Hot Pursuit is as a game.

By having such a simple ‘jump in and go’ format to the original game, the team at EA, Criterion, and Stellar wanted to keep this for the 2020 remaster. Therefore, they chose to stick with the theme of “epic drives, epic cars, and epic chases” and keep the game as raw as they could.

NFS HP Mazda RX8Players will soon be able to create their own custom wrap for any vehicles that they own, according to Stellar Entertainment Creative Director Chris Roberts.

Hot Pursuit to receive all-new wrap editor

Despite not featuring the ability to tune or customize your car, Chris did reveal that there is an all-new feature coming soon for the remastered game.

While it still won’t allow for car customization or for vehicles to be tuned in Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, players will soon be able to edit the livery — or ‘wrap’ — on their garage cars. Expect plenty of quirky themes and real-world replicas, as players battle it out for the best livery in their online lobbies.

Details of exactly how the system will work were thin, but Roberts did reveal that the new feature would come in a free post-launch update for Hot Pursuit Remastered.

Of course, we will be keeping you updated with all things Need For Speed Hot Pursuit, so be sure to check back for updates.

 