How to increase Royal Virtues in Metaphor: ReFantazio

When it comes to ruling a kingdom in Metaphor: ReFantazio, brute strength and even your magic damage just won’t cut it.

That’s why the game encourages your main character to focus on boosting his Royal Virtues before taking on more Followers and Archetypes. Similar to the Social Stats in Persona, these Royal Traits shape many of your interactions in ATLUS’ latest title.

Without enough Royal Virtues, you won’t be able to interact with certain NPCs or unlock some secret side quests. In this guide, I’ll show you how to improve each Royal Virtue in the game

How to level up Royal Virtues

Dexerto/ATLUS

Your main character has five Royal Virtues to build: Imagination, Wisdom, Courage, Eloquence, and Tolerance. As you level them up, the Royal Virtues stats screen starts taking the shape of a crown.

Royal Virtue Icon Royal Virtue Courage Wisdom Tolerance Eloquence Imagination

To boost your Royal Virtues, keep an eye out for crown icons on the map. These icons mark activities that can help you improve your stats over time. Some of these are driven by random NPCs, while others come from your Followers.

When you interact with an NPC showing this icon, you have a chance to increase one of your five stats, either a little or a lot, depending on how well you do during the activity. If you answer correctly, you’ll snag a nice stat boost, but even if you don’t, you’ll still see some improvement.

On the flip side, some side quests can also help you enhance your Royal Virtues. Be sure to check the rewards before deciding whether to take on a side quest or not.

Dexerto/ATLUS

These stats are more than just decoration – if you don’t have enough Wisdom, for instance, you won’t be able to start the Igniter Merchantess’ shady side quest in Grand Trad’s Sunlumeo Street. You’ll run into plenty of roadblocks like this, so it’s a good idea to spend some time improving your Royal Virtues from time to time.

Increase Imagination

You can increase your imagination by hearing stories or reading. Here are a few activities that will help you:

Visual Reference Activity Spend time with the Chatty Elder in Grand Trad’s Sunlumeo Street. Read a book on the Gauntlet Runner. Listen to the Nostalgic Elder‘s story in Martira’s Thoroughfare Square.

Increase Wisdom

Visual Reference Activity Sit on the bench near the sky terrace near the Igniter shop on Sunlumeo Street. Complete Help the Hushed Honeybee, the side quest from the Young Nidia Man in Sunlumeo Street. Play a game with Hulkenberg when you’re on the road in the Gauntlet Runner.

Increase Courage

Visual Reference Activity Complete A Bullish Embargo, a side quest from Brigitta in Sunlumeo Street. Complete a bounty, like Man’s Not-So Best Friend by speaking with a Recruiter Dispatcher. Spend some time with Strohl.

Increase Eloquence

Visual Reference Activity Give a speech or participate in a debate in Martira’s Stairstone Market. Spend time with Heismay.

Increase Tolerance

Visual Reference Activity Cook with Fabienne in the Hushed Honeybee. Complete Pagan’s Dilemma, a side quest from the Mustari Man in Sunshade Row. Listen to the Masked Woman in Martira’s Thoroughfare Square.

Though working on your Royal Virtues surely helps you in most social encounters, having a plentiful MP bar and staying informed with Information Sheets helps you last longer in dungeons.