How to increase World Level in Genshin Impact - Dexerto

Genshin Impact’s world is teeming with all kinds of enemies and loot, but you’ll need to increase your World Level if you wish to get your hands on the game’s best gear. Find out everything you need to know about Genshin Impact’s World Level and how you can increase it.

Grabbing the best weapons and Artifacts is pivotal to your performance in Genshin Impact, especially if you wish to unleash some truly devastating damage numbers. While you can breeze through the majority of the game’s early content, you’ll need the best gear to quickly take down hardier foes. As a result, increasing Genshin Impact’s World Level should be a top priority for any adventurers that are serious about enhancing their party’s combat effectiveness.

After all, being able to swiftly clear your backlog of both story and side quests will get you ready for the recently announced v1.1 update. In order to help you increase your Genshin Impact World Level, we’ve outlined everything you need to know about this game-changing mechanic in our guide below.

What is Genshin Impact World Level

The World Level dictates the rarity of loot that is both dropped by enemies and found in treasure chests, allowing you to kit your party out with some incredibly powerful gear. However, increasing your World Level does come with new-found difficulties. In fact, the once weak Hilicurl camps, Ley Line Outcrops, and bosses that inhabit the overworld will hit significantly harder, increasing the skill it takes to beat them.

You will also notice that more powerful enemies will begin to roam the lands of Teyvat, forcing you to pick your fights a lot more carefully than ever before. While this may sound a little daunting at first, the increased rewards and ability to max out your characters’ levels and weapons via Ascension is well worth the added risk.

How to increase World Level in Genshin Impact

Upon reaching Adventure Rank 25, you’ll be able to increase your World Level by completing the Adventure Rank Ascension 1 quest. This quest is automatically given to you and should appear under your World Quests tab. In order to begin the ascension, you’ll first need to head over to Starsnatch Cliff and enter the Ascension Domain I ruins.

It’s recommended that your party is at least level 35, but you can still do the challenge if you’re below this level. The majority of enemies in this dungeon are very weak to Pyro, Cryo, Anemo, and Hydro so we recommend having at least two of these elements before you begin the trial.

There are four rooms total, and you’ll need to beat a combination of Hilicurls, Samachurls, Ruin Guards, Mitachurls, and a Fatui Pyro Agent if you wish to make it to the final boss. In order to increase your chances of success, we recommend taking out the ranged/melee units before focusing on each room’s mini-boss. This will help you avoid taking any unnecessary chip damage, giving you the opportunity to use your big elemental combos on the real heavy hitters.

The final test sees you face off against an Electro Hypostasis, which you must defeat within 8-minutes if you wish to clear the dungeon. Consider using any Cryo units to spam ice attacks as this will reduce the target’s defense and deal heavy AoE damage with Superconduct. Not only will this method drastically increase your party’s DPS, it will also decrease the time needed to beat this electrifying cube.

Once you’ve successfully beaten the Electro Hypostasis, your World Level will increase and you’ll be able to reap your new-found rewards. If you want to level up the rest of your Genshin Impact gameplay, then be sure to check out out our other tips guides.