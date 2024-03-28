How to get Zorua in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

The Dark-type fox from the Unova region is not easy to find in Pokemon Go. However, its spawn rate has increased thanks to the World of Wonders: Taken Over event, so here’s how to find Zorua and whether or not it can be Shiny.

Zorua is a pure Dark-type creature from Gen 5 known for being very elusive, as it disguises itself as whatever Pokemon you pick as your Pokemon Go Buddy in order to confuse you.

Luckily for players, this illusionist’s spawn rate has been increased thanks to the World of Wonders: Taken Over event. So keep reading to find out how to catch and evolve one, as well as to see if you’ll be lucky enough to find its Shiny variation.

Contents

How to get Zorua in Pokemon Go

The tiny fox Zorua has been part of the Pokemon Go world since 2022, and currently, the only way players can get one is as a wild encounter in the game. However, as an illusionist, it’s very hard to spot Zorua as it takes the shape of your current Buddy.

So, to make things easier for you, you should pick a very rare spawn or even a hard-to-find Shiny as your companion. That way, when you see it duplicated on the map, you’ll know that’s a Zorua for sure.

You should also take advantage of this Pokemon’s spawn rate being increased during the World of Wonders: Taken Over event, which will last until March 31, 2024, at 11:59 PM local time.

How to evolve Zorua into Zoroark in Pokemon Go

The evolution process for Zorua is quite simple, as it only has one stage, and it doesn’t need any special items, requirements, or Buddy tasks.

To evolve Zorua into Zoroark, players just need to feed it 50 Zorua Candy.

Due to how hard it is to find a Zorua in the game, the trickiest part is gathering the required amount of Candy. So, every time you spot this creature, use a Pinap Berry to duplicate the Candy you get per catch.

Remember you can also transfer your extra Pokemon to Professor Willow in exchange for more Candy and you can always set it up as your Buddy to make everything easier for you.

Can Zorua be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Zorua can be Shiny in Pokemon Go as this special variation was added during the Halloween 2023 – Part 2 event.

You’ll be able to recognize Shiny Zorua easily, as the red details in its hair, face, and paws will change from red to turquoise. More so, its eyes will go from blue to red, and its dark gray fur will take a brown tone.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get a Zorua in Pokemon Go and whether or not it can be Shiny. For more game content, check the list below:

