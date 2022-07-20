James Busby . 5 minutes ago

Wondering how you can get the blanket in Stray? Well, our handy guide will have you claiming this key item in no time at all.

Stray features numerous collectibles that players will need to obtain throughout their adventure. One of them is the blanket. This key item is needed to escape the Slums and progress through the game’s main story, but it can be a little tricky to find if you don’t know where to look.

Obtaining the blanket for Elliot requires a number of steps, so if you’re wondering how to get this item and want to speed up your story progress, then our handy location guide has you covered.

How to get the blanket in Stray?

BlueTwelve Studio Players will need to get the blanket in Stray to progress through the Slums.

In order to get the blanket in Stray, you’ll first need to progress through the game until you reach the Slums. Once you’ve done this, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Climb up onto the roof where the robots are throwing paint. Meow at them when they throw the paint. Climb off the roof and make your way onto the street. Head through the open laundromat door. Pick up the Super Spirit Detergent on the table. Head over to Azooz and trade the Super Spirit Detergent for the Electric Cables. Run over to Grandma and give her the Electric Cables.

If you’ve followed the steps above correctly, Grandma will knit you a poncho (blanket). With this item now safely tucked away in your inventory, you’ll be able to give it to Elliot and progress through the main story.

So, there you have it, everything you need to do to get the blanket in Stray. Make sure you check out our other Stray guides below to get a head start on your feline adventure:

