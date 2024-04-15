Gaming

How to get pets in Grounded

Melvin Mathew
Pets in GroundedObsidian Entertainment

Obsidian’s Grounded is a fun survival adventure game that allows players to tame pets in the game and here is how you can get them.

The world of Grounded is filled with bugs, insects, spiders and various other creatures. Creatures like the Spider, Wasp and Mosquito are angry creatures meaning they will be hostile towards the player. Interestingly, the game has an Arachnophobia Mode to make the spiders less scary for players who might be arachnophobic.

While some creatures are hostile, you can befriend and make certain creatures your pets, specifically Aphids, Gnats and Weevils. So, here is everything you need to know on how to tame pets in Grounded.

How to tame pets in Grounded?

Crafting a grinder in GroundedObsidian Entertainment

To tame pets in Grounded, first and foremost, you will need a Grinder to be able to make the Slurry, which will then attract your pet. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to go about it:

  • Head to the Haze Lab in the Haze Biome to get the construction recipe for the Grinder. Get the BURG.L chip from the Haze Lab. This should allow you to purchase the Advanced Production Buildings upgrade costing 4,000 Raw Science.
  • Once you have purchased the upgrade, you will then be able to craft a Grinder which will require the following ingredients: 2 Crow Feather Pieces, 2 Acorn Shells, 3 Flower Petals, and 5 Bombardier Parts.
  • You can then use the Grinder to make slurries to attract your pet. Here’s a breakdown of the slurries you need to make:
PetSlurry requiredSlurry recipePet bonus
Aphid 
Plant Slurry		1 Plant Fiber Plant Fiber + Grinder
+Aphid Friend
Reduced stamina drain rate while sprinting.
Gnat 
Spoiled Meat Slurry		1 Spoiled Meat Spoiled Meat + Grinder
+Gnat Friend
Increased glide speed with Dandelions.
Weevil 
Mushroom Slurry		1 Mushroom Mushroom + Grinder
+Weevil Friend
Reduced thirst drain rate.

Once you have crafted the Slurry, head to the creature’s location and drop the Slurry. Once the creature consumes the Slurry, you will get a notification that the creature has been tamed.

How to get a pet house?

Pet house recipe in GroundedObsidian Entertainment
It’s not compulsory to have a pet house for your pet, but it is a cute addition.

You can build a Pet House anywhere in the world by using the following recipe:

  • X2 Weed Stem
  • X1 Acorn Shell
  • X4 Mushroom Brick
  • X2 Crow Feather Piece

One Pet House can only hold one pet at a time. You can change your pet’s name, track its stats (favorite food, species, effect provided, personality, happiness, times petted) and equip various attire for it.

How to get plant attire for your pets?

Pet attire in GroundedObsidian entertainment
There are a total of four pet attire to choose from.

As of writing, there are a total of four outfits you can put on your pet, each with its own effect. Here’s a breakdown of each one of them:

AttireRecipeDefenseResistanceEffect
Lil Fire HelmX1  Fire Ant Head
X3  Mite Fuzz		675%+Max Health
Lil Black HelmX1  Black Ant Head
X3  Mite Fuzz		450%+Max Health
Lil GogglesX3  Grub Hide225%+Max Health
Lil Red HelmX1  Red Ant Head
X3  Mite Fuzz		225%+Max Health

