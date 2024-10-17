Warframe 1999 demo: How to play & all rewards

The Warframe 1999 demo will give players the chance to unlock a Skana skin cosmetic, try out the Atomicycle, fire Arthur’s AX-52 rifle, and take part in a new mission.

Warframe 1999 is the latest expansion in the free-to-play space epic and takes players back to a time when the first Warframes made their appearance. To celebrate the upcoming launch, the devs have now released a demo for the latest expansion.

This is incredibly exciting for fans who are eagerly awaiting the Winter 2024 release date. So, here’s how you can play the Warframe 1999 demo, what’s included, and how you can unlock the new Protokol Longsword skin.

The Warframe 1999 demo went live on October 16, 2024. The devs have yet to reveal when the demo will end, but we’ll update this section as and when further info is released.

How to play the Warframe 1999 demo

Digital Extremes You’ll need to first log in or sign up for a Warframe account.

The Warframe 1999 demo isn’t available to just download – instead, you’ll need to follow the steps outlined below to gain access to it. So, here’s what you need to do:

Login to Warframe or create an account and install the game. Complete Vor’s Prize – Warframe’s introductory Quest and tutorial. Head over to the PC on your Orbiter (where the Conclave console used to stand). Hit the ‘X’ button to log on. A pop-up for the Warframe 1999 demo will appear. Select the ‘Play Demo’ button.

Once you’ve done the above, you can dive straight into the new Warframe 1999 demo and get a glimpse of the latest content.

What’s included in the demo?

The Warframe 1999 demo will see players take control of Arthur Nightingale, the squad leader of The Hex who was infused with Excalibur. During the demo, you’ll get to explore the streets of Höllvania, ride Arthur’s Atomicycle, fire off the AX-52, and obliterate waves of Scaldra that patrol the streets in a special Exterminate Mission.

The Warframe demo can be completed in around 10 minutes, but you can play for longer if you wish to mess around with the Atomicycle, or simply look around Höllvania.

Demo rewards

Digital Extremes The Protokol Longsword skin will be given out to those who play the Warframe 1999 demo.

Those who play through the Warframe 1999 demo will be rewarded with the Protokol Longsword skin. This cosmetic features a red and white cloth that has been wrapped above the hilt of the blade.

The Protokol Longsword skin will be sent to your in-game inbox upon completing the Warframe 1999 demo. The weapon’s official description reads: “Take the fight to a new era with Arthur Nightingale’s signature Skana skin for longswords.”

We don’t know if the Protokol Longsword skin will be available after the demo’s release, so be sure to unlock it now to avoid missing out.

Now that you know how to play the Warframe 1999 demo and what rewards are available, be sure to head over to our Warframe codes page to get even more free goodies. We even have the best Koumei build you can use to get to grips with the game’s latest frame.