How to get Haaland Clash of Clans skin

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has arrived as a playable character in Clash of Clans. If you’d like to play as a world-class Norwegian footballer in the game, we have you covered.

Clash of Clans is adding a real person as an in-game character for the first time with world-class striker and Manchester City forward Erling Haaland. The character will be a part of the new Clash of Clans update where players can play as Haaland in the game.

Supercell announced the crossover event in a post on X where Haaland also expressed that he’s been playing the game since he was 10 years old. The crossover event will be entirely themed after Haaland who is being introduced as a Barbarian King in the game.

You will be able to play as Haaland himself and destroy enemy bases in no time. Here’s how you can get him in Clash of Clans.

Supercell You can recruit Haaland the Barbarian King easily in the game.

How to get Barbarian King Erling Haaland in Clash of Clans

Erling Haaland is a free character who may be recruited from the Troops menu when playing Clash of Clans. Throughout the event, players will participate in numerous challenges during gameplay, allowing them to get the Haaland skin as well as other skins suitable for troop gameplay.

Once you have access to the Haaland skin, just assign the Barbarian King to your troops and take the fight to your opponents.

Supercell Haaland is a powerful Barbarian who knocks enemy structures in the game.

You may also improve the appearance of your village by adding soccer-themed decor. Rewards during the crossover event are available for a limited time and may be earned by completing tasks.

However, by defeating Erling Haaland Barbarian King in his own village, you will win more potions, ores, a position on the leaderboard, and much more.

When will Erling Haaland event begin?

The crossover event with Erling Haaland will be added to Clash of Clans on May 1, 2024, at 1:30 pm E.T.

The event will be live all of May, which means it’s scheduled to end on May 31st.