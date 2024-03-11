How to Get Gyromag Systems in Warframe

Gyromag Systems are valuable crafting components in Warframe, and getting your hands on them can be challenging. Here are the best ways to farm Gyromag Systems so you can power up your gear.

Gyromag Systems are vital resources needed for crafting certain Warframe parts, weapons, and other essential gear.

They can be somewhat challenging to obtain, but with the right approach and knowledge, you can streamline the process and stockpile Gyromag Systems in no time.

From tackling bounties on Venus to strategic resource farming, we’ll cover the most efficient ways to stockpile those precious Gyromag Systems in Warframe.

Warframe: How to farm Gyromag Systems

Digital Extremes

Orb Vallis Bounties

One of the primary methods for obtaining Gyromag Systems is by completing bounties on Orb Vallis, the expansive open-world region on Venus. These missions offer the highest chance of obtaining Gyromag Systems as a reward. Focus on higher-level bounties (around levels 30-60) for the best drop rates.

Profit-Taker Heist

Another avenue for acquiring Gyromag Systems is by facing off against the Profit-Taker Orb, a formidable enemy located in the Enrichment Labs of Orb Vallis. This challenging boss fight can also drop Gyromag Systems, but the rewards are less guaranteed than bounties. If you enjoy a challenge and need other drops from the Profit-Taker, give this a try.

Purchase from Little Duck

You can also buy Gyromag Systems from Little Duck, a Vox Solaris merchant in Fortuna, Venus. However, there’s a catch: You need the rank of “Hand” within the faction to access the shop, and they cost 1000 Standing each. Since Standing has a daily limit, farm them from Heist Bounties first, then buy any extras you might need from Little Duck.

Tips to farm Gyromag Systems in Warframe

Smeeta Kavat: Bringing this adorable companion can be beneficial as it has a charm ability that has a chance to grant you bonus resources. Resource Boosters: Purchase a Resource Booster or Resource Drop Chance Booster from the Market to double the amount of Gyromag Systems obtained. Nekros: His “Desecrate” ability causes defeated enemies to potentially drop additional loot, including Gyromag Systems. Dedicated Farming Squad: Forming a group with other players specifically focused on farming Gyromag Systems will speed up the process significantly. Focus on Bonus Objectives: Bounties often have optional bonus objectives, and completing these increases your chances of getting better rewards, including those elusive Gyromag Systems.

