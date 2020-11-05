How to add friends on Xbox Series X and S - Dexerto

While the solo experience is great for single-player games, there will be times when you’ll want to squad up with your mates, especially if you wish to play multiplayer games. Here’s how you can add friends in Xbox Series X and S.

From the highly competitive online battlefields of Call of Duty’s Warzone to the muddy race tracks of Dirt 5, there are plenty of multiplayer games for you to sink your teeth into. Nearly every game experience is heightened when you’re playing with your best buds. In fact, certain games require incredible amounts of communication, particularly if you’re looking to grind out those ranked sessions.

Fortunately, adding friends in both the new Xbox consoles is incredibly easy. Whether you’re making your first Xbox debut or just a previous Xbox One owner that wishes to add more members to your ever-growing party, we have you covered with our handy guide below.

Where to add friends on Xbox Series X and S

In order to add friends on either the Series X and S, you’ll first need to boot up your console and be connected to the internet via a wired or wireless connection. Once you’ve done this, follow the steps below:

Sign in to your Microsoft account if your console is not set up to do this automatically. Hit the guide Xbox button on your controller. Navigate your way over to the People icon. Scroll down the drop-down menu and click on Find someone. Under the Find someone tab, enter the person’s Gamertag (in-game name). If they have a ‘#’ after their name, include that to find them. Once you’ve found them, hit Add friend to add them to your friend list.

As soon as you’ve added the person to your friend list, you’ll be able to invite them to your Xbox party to begin voice chat and join them in any multiplayer games.

It’s really as simple as that, so make sure you add your friends on the Series X or S before you queue up for that next multiplayer session.