 How to add friends on Xbox Series X and S - Dexerto
How to add friends on Xbox Series X and S

Published: 5/Nov/2020 14:00

by James Busby
Adding Friends in the Xbox Series X and S
Microsoft / Xbox

While the solo experience is great for single-player games, there will be times when you’ll want to squad up with your mates, especially if you wish to play multiplayer games. Here’s how you can add friends in Xbox Series X and S. 

From the highly competitive online battlefields of Call of Duty’s Warzone to the muddy race tracks of Dirt 5, there are plenty of multiplayer games for you to sink your teeth into. Nearly every game experience is heightened when you’re playing with your best buds. In fact, certain games require incredible amounts of communication, particularly if you’re looking to grind out those ranked sessions. 

Fortunately, adding friends in both the new Xbox consoles is incredibly easy. Whether you’re making your first Xbox debut or just a previous Xbox One owner that wishes to add more members to your ever-growing party, we have you covered with our handy guide below. 

Where to add friends on Xbox Series X and S

Friend List Xbox Series X
Microsoft / Xbox
Adding friends is incredibly easy in both the Series X and S.

In order to add friends on either the Series X and S, you’ll first need to boot up your console and be connected to the internet via a wired or wireless connection. Once you’ve done this, follow the steps below:

  1. Sign in to your Microsoft account if your console is not set up to do this automatically.
  2. Hit the guide Xbox button on your controller.
  3. Navigate your way over to the People icon.
  4. Scroll down the drop-down menu and click on Find someone.
  5. Under the Find someone tab, enter the person’s Gamertag (in-game name). If they have a ‘#’ after their name, include that to find them. 
  6. Once you’ve found them, hit Add friend to add them to your friend list. 

As soon as you’ve added the person to your friend list, you’ll be able to invite them to your Xbox party to begin voice chat and join them in any multiplayer games. 

It’s really as simple as that, so make sure you add your friends on the Series X or S before you queue up for that next multiplayer session.

Racing

Why Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered doesn’t have car customization

Published: 5/Nov/2020 14:02

by Kieran Bicknell

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

With the release of the eagerly-anticipated Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered on November 6, 2020, we had the chance to speak to Chris Roberts, Creative Director at Stellar Entertainment, to discuss why car customization was left out of the new game.

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit defined an era of cops vs racers in gaming. Alongside Criterion’s sister title Burnout, it gave a generation the chance to experience life on both sides of the law.

Now, Hot Pursuit is remastered and back for 2020, giving a whole new wave of players access to signature features such as AutoLog and the world of Seacrest County.

One thing that did strike us during our review is the lack of new and ‘staple’ features in Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered. Chris Roberts reveals exactly why this was the case during our interview.

NFS BurnoutPlayers may be disappointed at the lack of car customization in Hot Pursuit Remastered.

Why car customization was omitted from NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered

Despite being an officially ‘Remastered’ title, it is likely many fans would’ve hoped to see some franchise—favorite features included in Hot Pursuit Remastered. Features such as car customization have become a staple part of NFS games, especially since the story often revolves around street racing.

Therefore, it seems like a strange omission from what is being billed as an ‘updated’ Need For Speed title. However, according to Roberts, it’s entirely deliberate, and it was designed this way from the world go.

Chris said that Hot Pursuit Remastered is aiming to stay true to its roots. Describing the process of remastering the 2010 release as “video game archaeology” Roberts said that including features such as modification would not be in keeping with the “pure” and “raw” feeling of the game.

Not only that, but the development team felt that the inclusion of such features would be “tonally jarring” and dissolve just how accessible Hot Pursuit is as a game.

By having such a simple ‘jump in and go’ format to the original game, the team at EA, Criterion, and Stellar wanted to keep this for the 2020 remaster. Therefore, they chose to stick with the theme of “epic drives, epic cars, and epic chases” and keep the game as raw as they could.

NFS HP Mazda RX8Players will soon be able to create their own custom wrap for any vehicles that they own, according to Stellar Entertainment Creative Director Chris Roberts.

Hot Pursuit to receive all-new wrap editor

Despite not featuring the ability to tune or customize your car, Chris did reveal that there is an all-new feature coming soon for the remastered game.

While it still won’t allow for car customization or for vehicles to be tuned in Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, players will soon be able to edit the livery — or ‘wrap’ — on their garage cars. Expect plenty of quirky themes and real-world replicas, as players battle it out for the best livery in their online lobbies.

Details of exactly how the system will work were thin, but Roberts did reveal that the new feature would come in a free post-launch update for Hot Pursuit Remastered.

Of course, we will be keeping you updated with all things Need For Speed Hot Pursuit, so be sure to check back for updates.

 