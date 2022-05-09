How to play Wordle: Starting words, tips & tricks

If you’re wondering how to play Wordle, look no further, as our guide will take you through everything that you need to do to make the most of your skills and continue your daily green streak.

Since the game’s outbreak in popularity, Wordle has gone on to become a household name. Be it families coming together to solve for the “word-of-the-day” or friendly competition between friends to see who takes fewer guesses, the game has become a daily activity for many players.

If you’re yet to jump on the Wordle hype train and have been wondering how to get started, we have you covered. Our guide features everything that you need to know — as well as tips for mastering this unique and extremely fun word game.

Contents

How to play Wordle

All you need to do to start playing Wordle is to visit the New York Times website and start guessing. Wordle can be accessed by anyone, from anywhere, as long as they have a working internet connection.

The game’s words are updated regularly, and once you have found the mystery word of the day, you will have to wait until the next day for another shot.

However, before you start guessing, you should note what the different colors in Wordle denote:

Green : This color appears when you guess the accurate position of a specific letter in the word.

: This color appears when you guess the accurate position of a specific letter in the word. Yellow : This color appears when you guess a letter accurately but get its position wrong in the word.

: This color appears when you guess a letter accurately but get its position wrong in the word. Gray: This color appears when you guess a letter that is not present in the word at all.

Tips and tricks for playing Wordle

Given that Wordle is a guessing game at the end of the day, the main objective is to guess the word accurately in as few attempts as possible. There are a few methods you can try to give yourself a headstart when you attempt to guess your next word:

Avoid repeating letters that have already been marked in gray .

that have already been . Yellow-marked letters in the same position should be avoided so you don’t lose out on your limited chances.

Remember that the same letter can appear twice in a word. This means that if a specific letter appears to be green, it doesn’t mean that the same letter cannot appear again in the word.

in a word. This means that if a specific letter appears to be green, it doesn’t mean that the same letter cannot appear again in the word. Try and focus on vowels for the first guess. Words like ‘adieu’, ‘audio’, ‘canoe’, and ‘house’ offer at least three individual vowels for you to check before planning your second guess.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to about how to play Wordle.

