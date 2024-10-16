How many people play Warframe? Player count tracker in 2024

How many people play Warframe? Player count tracker in 2024Digital Extremes
Warframe has been one of the most consistent MMOs of the last decade, regularly bringing out new content as part of its remarkably forgiving free-to-play model. Here’s everything you need to know about how many people are playing in October 2024.
The regular cadence of the content updates and the high quality of output overall have done a lot to keep Warframe’s player count at a steady level. Where games like Destiny 2 suffer from immense volatility between major releases, Warframe seems to happily progress, time after time.
Monthly player count for Warframe
According to MMO-Population, Warframe has attracted 104.45k players each day over the last month on average.
This peaked on October 6, when the game had 230k logins for the day. This placed it at number ten overall on the list of MMOs on the site, only losing out to behemoths like WoW and RuneScape.
Player count compared to competitors
|MMORPG
|Total Players (Millions)
|World of Warcraft
|149.74
|Baldur’s Gate III
|128.32
|ROBLOX
|109.98
|Diablo IV
|63.08
|Final Fantasy XIV Online
|61.34
|Old School RuneScape
|56.52
|Path of Exile
|44.23
|Warframe
|40.38
|World of Warcraft Classic
|32.87
|The Elder Scrolls Online
|24.40
|Star Citizen
|22.65
|Guild Wars 2
|19.89
|RuneScape
|19.31
Is Warframe a dead game?
There is no world in which Warframe can be considered anything other than thriving. It has established its place in the wider ecosystem and its popularity shows no signs of waiting any time soon.
The release of the major 1999 expansion is a bit of a departure from the existing formula, but it’s an exciting next step for a game that looks set to thrive for years to come.
That's the complete guide to Warframe's population and player count for October 2024.