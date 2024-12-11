Do I need Warframe to play Warframe 1999? Explained

Warframe 1999’s demo has been and gone, but many fans of the series are still confused about 1999, and whether they actually need to own and play Warframe before it releases in January. Thankfully, we’ve got the answers.

The beloved MMO is set to take players on a journey through time with the 1999 expansion, heading back to just before the millennium. This time, players will learn the history of some of the title’s iconic Warframes, while investigating a mysterious plague — as explained in our interview with Community Director Megan Everett.

Going back in time is certainly an interesting decision for a game firmly rooted in the future, but you’ll still need to keep your eyes looking forward even if you want to rewind to 1999.

Digital Extremes We’re going back in time.

Do you need Warframe to play Warframe 1999?

Yes, you do need to own Warframe to play Warframe 1999. Not only do you need to own it, but you also need to have completed several Main Story Quests before you can even begin to explore the past and hunt for Albrecht Entrati.

If you want to play 1999, you must have Warframe installed on your system and be logged in. You will not be able to install or play Warframe 1999 by itself.

Is Warframe 1999 a full game or an expansion?

Warframe 1999 is a free expansion for Warframe, bringing a new major story quest following the Whispers in the Walls update. Because 1999 is such a huge departure from the futuristic storyline we’re accustomed to, it’s easy to see why there’s confusion about this.

1999 may go back in time, but it’s intrinsically linked to the overarching Warframe story and looks set to play a major role in the franchise in the future according to Community Director Megan Everett, who told us that Digital Extremes won’t “just ditch” Warframe 1999 in upcoming updates.

What do I need to do in Warframe to play 1999?

To play Warframe 1999, Digital Extremes has confirmed that you’ll need to play through the main storyline, from Vor’s Prize to The Lotus Eaters. These include:

Vor’s Prize

Star Chart

Second Dream

Rising Tide

War Within

Heart of Deimos

The New War

Whisper in the Walls

The Lotus Eaters

You’ll also need to have acquired two weapons: The Railjack and the Necramech, which Digital Extremes say are “key in your long fight across the Origin System.”

The developers have handily made the process of getting the Necramech easier, as you can now buy the Voidrig Blueprints, used to craft the Necramech, from the Necraloid Syndicate when you finish the Heart of Deimos Quest.