How many people play Path of Exile 2? Player count tracker

Path of Exile 2 is very early into its life cycle but it has had a strong launch that bodes well for the team behind it. This guide will break down the game’s player count and population.

Path of Exile 2 has entered into a lengthy period of paid early access and players are putting the game through its paces. Early impressions from those who have decided to go hands-on have been fairly positive so far.

Despite some being split on the game’s level of challenge, hardcore players have begged devs not to touch the difficulty. While they mull that over, the team at Grinding Gear Games has focused on fixing progression-breaking bugs.

Thanks to this dedication and some positive word-of-mouth from major content creators, the game has exploded in popularity. So, how many people are playing Path of Exile 2 in early access?

Grinding Gear Games Path of Exile 2 mixes in some MMO elements so a strong player count is necessary.

Path of Exile 2 player count

While it’s still very early in the game’s early access period, Path of Exile 2 has amassed an impressive peak player count of 578,569 on Steam. There’s definitely room for that number to rise in the coming weeks and almost certainly when it finally goes free-to-play.

That number has caused the game to shoot up Steam charts and into the top 15 most-played games of all time on the platform. In doing so, Path of Exile 2 has doubled the top concurrent player count of its predecessor which managed a peak of 229,337.

Since Path of Exile 2 rose above 450,000 concurrent players on launch day, it has not dropped below 280,000 since. It’s hard to tell whether it will be able to maintain these numbers or what the game’s floor will look like after this initial boom.

Much like most modern games, it’s tough to get a proper read on the total player count of the game as platforms like PlayStation and Xbox are less forward than Steam. We do know that Path of Exile 2 sold over 1 million early access keys before its launch on December 6 thanks to an announcement from Game Director Jonathan Rogers.

Steam

That’s all the information we have on the current metrics for Path of Exile 2’s player count. If you’re currently playing in the early access period, be sure to take advantage of the limited-time Twitch Drops for the game.

