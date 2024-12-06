How many people play Marvel Rivals? Player count explodes at launch

Marvel Rivals players can finally enjoy the game now that is out in full, and it’s already off to a strong start based on its initial player count.

The wait for Marvel Rivals’ launch is finally over. NetEase’s free-to-play 6v6 hero shooter, featuring beloved characters from the franchise, has just gone live on multiple platforms.

With the full release, devs have introduced new characters beyond the ones in the beta, fresh skins, and plenty of freebies to grab for a limited time.

Before you jump in on the game, however, you may be wondering how well it’s doing, just to check if it’s worth your time. So, here’s what you should know about Marvel Rivals’ player count.

How many people are playing Marvel Rivals?

steamdb Marvel Rivals is already a huge hit upon arrival.

Marvel Rivals currently has 443,347 concurrent players on Steam. This information is retrieved from SteamDB, which also shows that the game had an all-time peak at 444,286 just moments earlier.

While the game was released today, December 5, 2024, the multiplayer shooter has already surpassed some of Steam’s most popular titles, such as Dota 2, Call of Duty, and PUBG, in terms of the Most Played Games at this very moment. Right now, it’s sitting in second place for this category, just below Counter-Strike 2.

Of course, since these stats are just from Steam, the actual player count could be way bigger than that when you combine all the different platforms. Additionally, with the weekend coming, these numbers could go even higher as more people have time to play.

Overall, Marvel Rivals is off to a strong start, with many people jumping on the game right away. One thing that makes it stand out is how the Battle Pass system is pretty friendly to casual players, allowing you to claim the rewards in future seasons once you buy it.

Now, if you’re thinking of trying out the game after seeing the player count, you’ll want to make sure to familiarize yourself with the full roster, game modes, and character tier list. With so many different abilities and Team-Ups, you’ll want to make sure to play the character and role that suits you best.