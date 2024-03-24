Dragon’s Dogma 2 blows past records to become most popular Capcom release on Steam

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has drawn significant praise for its gameplay, visuals and world-building. Now, it seems like that is translating to commercial success, as the game has now broken Capcom’s existing concurrent player count record on Steam.

In a post on Twitter/X, user Okami13_ shared a screenshot of the peak player count for the game thus far. This topped out at 224,256, considerably higher than any other Capcom effort to date.

The company’s previous record holder was Resident Evil 4, which achieved an impressive all-time high of 168,191. This marks a current peak for Dragon’s Dogma 2 that is some 33% higher than RE4.

Article continues after ad

The game has not come without its controversies. Following the release of the game, many voiced concerns over microtransactions listed on the Steam Store. These real-world purchases could be used on anything from trivial items to important ways to bypass grinds and mechanics.

Additionally, some players have reported performance issues on different platforms. These include anything from frame rate drops to more general bugs. With all of that in mind, it appears as though these issues have done little to dampen enthusiasm for the game.

Article continues after ad

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has also proved popular on streaming platforms. The game achieved enormous viewing figures in its first few days after release, peaking at 186,637 viewers on Twitch, at the time of writing.