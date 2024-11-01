Dragon Age: The Veilguard becomes EA’s most successful single-player game on Steam

In just a few short hours, Dragon Age: The Veilguard has surpassed all of EA’s single-player releases on Steam.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is finally here and it’s enjoying some early success. It’s BioWare’s first return to Thedas in about a decade and that wait was worth it according to our review.

The game’s potential commercial and critical performance was the topic of some speculation after some early marketing missed the mark for prospective players. Discourse around the title has been fairly divisive and many players have been wondering if more vocal critics had jumped the gun when writing off the game.

It would appear so after a series of mostly positive reviews propelled sales of Dragon Age: The Veilguard beyond initial expectations. This is reflected in the game’s player count on Steam which has eclipsed every singleplayer title that EA has ever released on the platform.

At the time of writing, Dragon Age: The Veilguard has achieved a peak player count of 70,414. The early boom has caused it to overtake titles like the Mass Effect Legendary Edition and EA’s previous record holder; Star Wars Jedi Survivor which reached an all-time peak of 67,855.

The game is expected to achieve higher peaks over the coming weekend given that it launched on a workday. It should be noted that this is the first EA and BioWare game to launch on Steam alongside other platforms. Previous titles from the publisher and developer were required to launch via the EA app.

On top of the relatively high player count for an EA and BioWare title on Steam, Dragon Age: The Veilguard has also managed to knock Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 off of its perch as the current top seller on the platform.

If you’re one of the many players just starting their journey with the game, check out our tier list of Veilguard’s three classes to help get you off on the right foot.