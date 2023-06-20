The latest 1.26 patch for Horizon: Forbidden West addresses issues with a variety of weapons and abilities. The patch not only fixes the main questline, but also the DLC content, Burning Shores. Here are the latest patch notes.

Horizon: Forbidden West, released in 2022 to widespread critical acclaim, quickly became a best-seller on PlayStation 5. As compared to the first game, players have praised the sequel for its world development and improved gameplay mechanics.

The story and gameplay have been widely hailed, but the game itself has had a number of bricking problems that the developers have been working to fix with a steady stream of updates. Since the introduction of the new Burning Shores DLC, the problems have only worsened, forcing the developers to roll out yet another patch to fix them.

Article continues after ad

Forbidden West: Burning Shores 1.26 patch notes are listed below.

Guerrilla Games The Burning Shores DLC brought a new Los Angeles area towards the south for Aloy to explore.

The current patch for Forbidden West focuses on addressing Burning Shores DLC-related issues that were making it impossible for players to progress through Story Quests, Side Quests, and World Activities. Many missions, including Heaven and Earth and The Stars in Their Eyes, had problems that have since been fixed.

Issues with the flying mount that hindered player movement between the Forbidden West and the Burning Shores have also been resolved. After the update, you will no longer get stuck in assets and/or geometry or fall out of the world during gameplay.

Article continues after ad

Below, you’ll find the complete patch notes for Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores update 1.26, which includes dozens of improvements.

Guerrilla Games The patch has brought a lot of fixes with main quests and game mechanics.

Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores update 1.26 patch notes

Main Quests

Fixed an issue for Main Quest “Heaven and Earth” where if during “Fly to Starlight Rise” objective players fast travel to the Forbidden West and leave their flying mount downed there, upon returning to the Burning Shores overrides work incorrectly, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest “Heaven and Earth” where players could reach and interact with the second ballista in the chasm without Seyka’s help, resulting in quest objectives not properly updating and blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest “Heaven and Earth” where Seyka could get stuck behind a door, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest “Heaven and Earth” where entering the door code during “Search the Ruins for Londra and the Missing Quen” objective and then reloading from save would result in the quest being stuck on “Find the Door Code” objective while the door is already open, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest “Heaven and Earth” where leaving the quest area and quick saving at a campfire could result in quest progression being blocked.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest “Heaven and Earth” where under certain conditions creation of multiple autosaves could lead to progression being blocked.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest “The Stars in Their Eyes” where reloading from save during “Scan the Device” objective would cause the objective to not display in the Quest Log nor as an in-game marker, possibly causing confusion and blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest “For His Amusement” where overriding a Waterwing during “Meet Seyka at the Waterwing Site” objective would result in the objective not updating, blocking progression.

Side Quests

Fixed an issue for Side Quest “In His Wake” where fast traveling away during “Investigate the Skirmish Site” objective while callouts about Pirik’s note play could cause the objective to not update, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for Side Quest “A Friend in the Dark” where Gildun would not enter the elevator if players reach and use the valve wheel without going through the vent, potentially blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for Side Quest “A Friend in the Dark” where Gildun would not enter the elevator if players push the first wagon halfway, leaving Gildun on the wagon, possibly blocking progression.

World Activities

Fixed an issue for Cauldron “THETA” where the shield in the second puzzle room would reappear when players died three times after disabling it, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for “Aerial Capture: East” where a “Pangea Figurines” callout would interrupt the audio log, after which it would not play again.

Datapoints

Fixed an issue for “Notes on Londra’s Code” datapoint where the datapoint would not be awarded to players if they enter the door code before finishing the planetarium puzzle.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Weapons

Fixed an issue for the Specter Gauntlet where it would not be upgraded with the Railgun Mode if the weapon is in the player’s stash while crafting the upgrade.

Article continues after ad

Skills

Fixed an issue for the Trap Mines Valor Surge where the second wave of level 3 Trap Mines would not trigger if any of the first wave mines were detonated prior.

Performance and Stability

Multiple crash fixes

Photo Mode

Fixed an issue for Photo Mode where under certain conditions the lighting would flicker while maneuvering the camera close to water level.

Other Fixes

Increased the spawn rate of salmon in the Forbidden West area.

Fixed multiple issues where players could get stuck in assets and/or geometry or fall out of the world.

Fixed an issue where players were not able to travel with a flying mount between the Burning Shores and the Forbidden West at specific sections of the border.

Fixes and improvements to audio.

Fixes and improvements to visuals.

Players should expect an enhanced Burning Shores DLC experience with this patch, and Guerrilla Games has encouraged players to report any problems they encounter in the game’s official support site so that they may be addressed.

Article continues after ad

For more on Horizon Forbidden West, check out our guide on how to change difficulties and win trophies in the game.