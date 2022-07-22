Horizon Forbidden West actor’s social media posts spark DLC rumors

Philip Trahan . Last updated: Jul 22, 2022

Posts from Aloy’s mocap actor on Instagram, where she hinted at working on another game-related project, have sparked rumors about Horizon Forbidden West DLC.

Horizon Forbidden West blew fans away when it released in February of 2022 thanks to its sprawling, beautiful open world, as well as the gameplay refinements developer Guerilla Games made to both combat and exploration.

However, many fans are eager for more even after exploring everything Forbidden West had to offer.

Fans may be in luck, though, if social media posts from Aloy’s motion capture actor are anything to go by, as some believe she may have just teased upcoming DLC.

Horizon Forbidden West actor sparks DLC rumors

Rumors began swirling following Instagram posts made by Dutch actor Peggy Vrijens, who provided the mocap performance for Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West.

Three days ago, Vrijens posted a photo of herself and fellow actor Louis Van Beek, who worked alongside Vrijens on Horizon Forbidden West.

The caption on Vrijen’s post with Van Beek said the two “got to soak up some sun in [their] motion capture outfits,” hinting that they were both working on some form of motion capture project.

Instagram: peggyvrijens Vrijens with fellow mocap actor Louis Van Beek working on another project.

The following day, the mocap actor made another post, this time showing her fully dressed in her mocap outfit with the caption “Ready for some mocap action.”

Naturally, excited fans began filling the comments with their hopes of this mystery project revolving around Horizon Forbidden West DLC.

While it certainly makes sense that Vrijens and Van Beek could be working on content surrounding Forbidden West, there’s also a decent chance it’s unrelated.

Instagram: peggyvrijens Vrijens posted a video to her Instagram showing she was ready for more mocap work.

Considering Horizon Zero Dawn’s Frozen Wilds DLC was released just eight months after the main game’s launch on February 28, 2017, that wouldn’t leave Guerilla a ton of development time to be working on DLC, assuming the main motion capture was just being recorded now.

Still, Guerilla could simply be planning to launch Forbidden West’s DLC later on in the year – or the development process may be farther along than anticipated.

For now, fans will just have to wait on an official announcement from Guerilla Games for any future DLC plans for Horizon Forbidden West.