Will Hollow Knight: Silksong be announced in Nintendo Indie World?

Scott Baird
Artwork featuring Hornet, the main character in Hollow Knight Silksong

Nintendo has announced a new Indie World Direct and fans are excited at the prospect of a release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong, but is April 2024 the time when we finally get an update?

Hollow Knight: Silksong has become the white whale cryptid of the video game community, being first announced in 2019, with only a scant few details and trailers revealed since save for confirmation that it’s coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Every major gaming event seems to be filled with prophecies from the fans. “Truly, this event will be the time when Silksong descends from the heavens and blesses us with a release date!”

However, the time may be at hand as Nintendo has announced an Indie World for April 17 at 7 am PT. This time, evidence suggests that Silksong will finally be announced.

Will Hollow Knight: Silksong be announced in Nintendo Indie World?Nintendo/Team Cherry

Will Hollow Knight: Silksong be announced during the April 2024 Nintendo Indie World Direct?

There have been hints that Team Cherry is finally ready to announce the release date for Silksong. This is because the game has received age ratings in Australia and South Korea.

Usually, games are sent to be rated when they’re near complete, with no further content changes planned.

Silksong also received an Xbox Store page, though the fact it went up on April 1 made some fans suspicious. This is another indicator that the game is gearing up for release, especially as it’s coming to Xbox Game Pass.

There’s no 100% guarantee that Silksong will be revealed during the Indie World Direct, but the age ratings are huge indicators that the game is coming soon, and Nintendo’s indie show is the ideal venue for it.

However, SIlksong fans have been burnt before, so there are plenty of reasons to be skeptical. But even if Silksong isn’t announced at the Indie World, it will almost certainly be discussed at another show in 2024.

About The Author

Scott Baird

Scott has been writing for Dexerto since 2023, having been a former contributor to websites like Cracked, Dorkly, Topless Robot, Screen Rant, The Gamer, and TopTenz. A graduate of Edge Hill University in the UK, Scott started as a film student before moving into journalism. Scott specializes in Pokemon, Nintendo, DnD, Final Fantasy, and MTG. He can be contacted on LinkedIn.

