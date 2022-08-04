New Hogwarts Legacy cinematic showcases Hippogriff rescue mission

During its Hogwarts Legacy presentation for the Autodesk Virtual Vision Series, WB Games showcased a new cinematic featuring a Hippogriff rescue mission.

Since its reveal at PlayStation’s PS5 games showcase in September 2020, Hogwarts Legacy-related details have surfaced piecemeal.

WB Games and developer Avalanche Software lifted the lid further a few months ago, finally offering a glimpse at gameplay, customization, and exploration.

And even in the absence of concrete release date details, more about the new Wizarding World adventure continues to bubble to the surface.

Autodesk’s two-day Virtual Vision Series kicked off yesterday, August 3, and featured a Hogwarts Legacy presentation from Avalanche Software, wherein the team detailed its technical tools and development pipeline.

YouTuber BNS_Victory [LEEUW] posted the nearly hour-long presentation on their channel. Since the team conducted the session via Zoom, the video quality isn’t exactly top-notch.

However, those looking forward to Hogwarts Legacy will still find some hidden gems. Twitter user Hogwarts Legacy News shared one snippet, in particular, featuring two students attempting to rescue a Hippogriff.

In the video, the Hippogriff is stunned and hauled away by what appears to be dark wizards. (This moment appears around the 44:40 timestamp in the YouTube video.)

Much about Hogwarts Legacy remains under wraps, though a recent leak unveiled the alleged contents of its Collector’s Edition.

Apparently, the higher-end special edition will include a host of digital goodies, in addition to a steelbook case, three days of early access, and a Floating Ancient Magic Wand with Book.

For now, there’s no word on when WB Games plans to announce its launch plans for the upcoming role-playing title.