Hogwarts Legacy leak allegedly reveals Collector’s Edition contents

Lawrence Scotti . Last updated: Jul 24, 2022

A new leak reveals what could be included in the Hogwarts Legacy Collectors Edition, including early access and extra cosmetics.

Dedicated Harry Potter fans have a ton riding on Hogwarts Legacy. The upcoming title is the first modern gaming experience set in the Harry Potter universe that recreates the Hogwarts grounds in gorgeous detail.

With the game’s release not too far away, players have been hankering to find out if there will be special edition of the game, and what kind of content would be involved. Now, a new leak reveals what could come in the Collectors and Deluxe Editions.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Hogwarts Legacy leak reveals Collector’s and Deluxe Edition

A post to the Harry Potter Games subreddit by user BattleDashBR shows off what could be included in the two special versions of Hogwarts Legacy.

In their post they said, “I managed to activate the displays for the leaked DLC options, revealing some more about them.”

According to the information they obtained the Deluxe Edition includes the following:

Base Game

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Cosmetic Pack

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe only)

Kelpie Robe

As for the Collector’s Edition it will reportedly include everything in the Deluxe plus:

72 Hours Early Access to the game

Steel Case

Floating Ancient Magic Wand with Book

The leak did not reveal any prices for the game, which is still planned to be released in Holliday 2022.

Although the Hogwarts Legacy Collectors Edition has not been confirmed by developer Avalanche Software, fans are hoping the game does get special editions with exclusive content whenever it does drop.